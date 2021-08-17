Marco Rubio to trumpet HUD success story in Jacksonville

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville Tuesday, visiting a Westside apartment complex that saw improvements at his urging.

The Senator will be at Valencia Way Apartments at noon at the grand opening of the complex’s community center, bringing full circle work he began half a decade ago.

When the complex was under different ownership and was called Eureka Gardens, the complex was infamous for rundown conditions, which posed threats to health and safety for the occupants. A riled Rubio, along with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis, agitated for action. Eventually, the ownership sold, and the rehab began in earnest for the Section 8 complex off Cassat Avenue.

The Senator extolled progress last year, noting the journey traveled.

“Eureka Garden tenants were victims of slumlords and government inefficiency,” Rubio said. “When my office became aware of the problems in 2015, we worked side-by-side with federal, state, and local officials to call attention to the alarming and unacceptable conditions found throughout the complex and pressure for change.”

“I am grateful to the mayor and the city council for their continued commitment to the newly named Valencia Way and its new owner,” Rubio continued. “I’m also glad we were able to fix the way the federal government conducts housing inspections so we can stop this type of abuse before it endangers the health and safety of residents.”

Though the work is largely done at Valencia Way, other complexes present pressing problems still.

Florida’s U.S. senators combined earlier this month to urge federal officials to remedy conditions at Jacksonville’s Eastside Gardens Apartments and Eastside Terrace Apartments, adding that the “slumlord” who owns them should be cut off from future low-income housing contracts.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott teamed up on a letter to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. They urged Marcia Fudge to immediately help the families at the two substandard complexes and ensure that owner Andrew Podray is “debarred” from these programs.

Rubio has a history of concern about low-income housing in Jacksonville, including another complex (Hilltop Village) earlier this year. He pressed HUD with concerns, with the same urgency he did five years ago when Barack Obama was President.