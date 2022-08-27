Ruth’s List illuminates new angle to Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats

Ruth’s List Florida is celebrating in anticipation of U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to name former board member Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate.

Crist is expected to announce Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade, will join him on November’s Democratic ticket against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. Hernández-Mats is also a former member of the board of Ruth’s List Florida, an organization dedicated to electing Democratic women who support abortion rights.

“We’re incredibly excited to see Karla Hernandez-Mats chosen as Charlie Crist’s running mate,” said Lucy Sedgwick, President and CEO of Ruth’s List Florida. “Karla is a dedicated and accomplished public servant, and we are ecstatic to see a Latina and a former Ruth’s List Florida board member on the ticket in what will be one of Florida’s most consequential statewide elections in decades. With this race we have the opportunity to make history with the first Democratic woman Lieutenant Governor in the state of Florida.”

While Hernández-Mats’s background in education and union leadership marks a stark contrast from DeSantis’ education agenda, the Ruth’s List support highlights a new angle against the incumbent Republican Governor.

“Ron DeSantis has shown reckless and dangerous disregard for reproductive health and women’s autonomy in Florida with the signing of a 15-week abortion ban, and he has made clear he will not stop there,” Sedgwick said. “We know that with our most fundamental rights at stake, women will decide this election. The Crist/Hernandez-Mats ticket will fight tooth and nail to protect these rights, while DeSantis and his Republican cronies have vowed to destroy them.”

Florida Republicans have started drilling into Hernández-Mats’ record already. The Republican Party of Florida issued a statement Friday railing Crist for picking her, calling it “another slap in the face to Florida parents.”

In the past 24 hours, Christina Pushaw, the DeSantis campaign’s director of rapid response, has shared Hernández-Mats’ comments on former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, school board meeting protesters and COVID-19 lockdowns, clear signs of the coming attack lines against the Democratic ticket.