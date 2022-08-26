First post-Primary poll shows Ron DeSantis leading Charlie Crist by 5 points

A new poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis may be in trouble with independent voters.
Impact Research released new polling that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis remains a favorite for re-election. He leads Democratic nominee Charlie Crist by 5 percentage points. But that 51% to 46% advantage is within the poll’s 3.5 percentage point margin of error, which applies to each candidate’s share of the vote.
The survey finds DeSantis’ divisive reputation still could expose him to trouble in the General Election. That’s because independent voters strongly dislike the incumbent Republican. Voters without party affiliation break for Crist 52% compared to DeSantis’ 39%.
DeSantis will be the first candidate for Governor in Florida history running when more Republicans than Democrats are registered to vote.
But he’s still unpopular overall with those not registered Republican, the Impact Research survey shows. About 51% of independent voters have an unfavorable opinion, and just 43% view him favorably.
The Governor could also be vulnerable to messaging from Democrats that attacks him on abortion and affordable housing. When respondents were educated about DeSantis’ record on insurance (a matter he left to the Legislature in Special Session), abortion (he signed a ban 15 weeks into pregnancies with no exceptions for rape or incest), cost of living, and his treatment of broadly popular entities like Disney and the Special Olympics, enough voters move to turn the Governor’s race into a toss-up.
DeSantis called for lawmakers in a Special Session to strip Disney of self-governing powers and threatened the Special Olympics with a $27 million fine if it required participants in its national championships to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
A poll of voters after being informed of DeSantis’ record produces tighter results, with DeSantis under a majority with 48% support while Crist sits at 46%, within the margin of error.
Pollsters surveyed voters from Aug. 12 to 18, ahead of the statewide Primary that determined Crist would be the Democratic nominee. About 800 Florida voters’ responses were included, and pollsters over-sampled Hispanic voters, a group that played a role in Republicans over-performing expectations in Florida in 2020.
Charlie Crist
August 26, 2022 at 4:06 pm
DeSantis voters need Fat Cammack lap dance… teach them good lesson.
Bye DuhSantis
August 26, 2022 at 4:12 pm
Good old Top Dum gonna be back in private practice by January. Maybe he can be Trumpy’s new lawyer, hahaha!
Brandon
August 26, 2022 at 4:09 pm
Still pushing Charlie. Sigh…
PeterH
August 26, 2022 at 4:38 pm
The polls and the voters will rightfully give Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party the thumbs down this election cycle. DeSantis has been the leading voice in Florida pandering to the Trump-MAGA coup planners.
Furthermore, Republicans have been notably silent on the primary reason for existence……the repeal of Roe v Wade. What are Republicans hiding? What is in store after the midterms for women’s rights?
Here are the statistical facts in the upcoming Florida midterms:
In Florida there are a total of 14,256,184 registered voters. Of this amount 4,143,819 are unaffiliated independent voters, 5,157,343 are Republicans and 4,955,022 are Democrats.
Independent voters are generally moderate in fiscal issues, liberal in social issues and for the most part college educated. Appealing to the middle wins elections. Independent voters decide elections. DeSantis policies do not fit in with the ideals of the Independent voter.
Tom
August 26, 2022 at 4:55 pm
Clearly a corrupt push poll, Dem pollster trying to once again make, believe news.
If candidate X beats his wife and locks her out, will you support him. Please!
Every poll taken to date, excluding this Dem poll has had DeSantis up 55% to 60% with independents. What a bunch of hot garbage.
Spare us, even with Dumings push polls, you Dums are losing.
Tom
August 26, 2022 at 5:09 pm
Again with your fake numbers peter h.
Dems have lost over 300,000 registered voters.
300,000. Your flawed analysis is corrupted with partisan hate. You are not just ignorant, but non objective. Deeply flawed.
For you to suggest how anyone thinks or how independents may think is elite and arrogant. Both you are.
Gov Ron has scored between 55% to 60% in all polling this year with independents.