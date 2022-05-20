May 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Property insurance legislation starts to come into focus ahead of Special Session
Damage from Hurricane Michael in the Panama City area.

Gray RohrerMay 20, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Despite end of disinformation board, Ron DeSantis says Joe Biden still wants to crush ‘dissent’

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Juan Carlos Porras reaps $31K in first month of fundraising for HD 119

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 5.20.22: Appeasement — aliens? — Puerto Rico — Hatchett honor — oil prices

eb7755f8f2bfde18be2fd2172f20108e
Although the legislation isn't finalized, a rough outline for the bills has been discussed within the last week among the House, Senate and Gov. Ron DeSantis' Office.

Negotiators with the House, Senate and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office are close to an agreement on legislation lawmakers will pass during the Special Session, which starts Monday and is aimed at stabilizing Florida’s creaky property insurance market.

According to key gubernatorial and legislative staffers and lobbyists familiar with the negotiations, while there isn’t a done deal, a rough outline for the bills has been discussed within the last week.

One of the main provisions is a prohibition on one-way attorney fees for lawyers representing contractors. The one-way attorney fee statute would remain in place, however, for lawyers representing homeowners.

The provision is sought by insurance companies to limit costs related to assignment of benefits, or AOB, a practice in which a homeowner signs over the benefits of a claim to a contractor or repair company, who then does the repairs and handles the claim for the homeowner. Insurers cited the practice as the source of a jump in claim costs, as some repair companies did unnecessary work. Lawmakers passed a bill to curtail the use of AOBs in 2019, but insurers complain that some contractors are finding loopholes to the measure.

Another provision aimed at lowering attorneys fees would reduce the use of the “contingency risk multiplier” which is used to multiply fees in complex or difficult cases. The measure would restrict its use to “rare and exceptional” cases. Trial lawyers have said the fee multiplier is essential to attract lawyers to difficult or expensive cases, and infringing on it could leave some consumers without representation.

Insurance companies would also be able to require consumers pay a deductible of up to 2% for roof repairs as part of the slate of bills to be considered by lawmakers. Regulators are already allowing insurers to offer roof deductibles as an option to consumers.

Some of the measures under discussion build off of previously passed laws and provisions that were considered during the regular Session but never passed. For instance, the Legislature passed SB 76 in 2021, which required a claimant to file a notice of intent to sue 10 days before filing the lawsuit. Insurance companies have complained that some lawyers aren’t following the law, so a new measure under consideration would impose fees on lawyers who don’t file a notice of intent.

Other provisions would seek to close loopholes surrounding the AOB law.

Also under discussion are measures to make it easier for companies to receive payouts from the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, or CAT Fund. Currently, claims would have to exceed $8.2 billion for the CAT Fund to pay claims. Reducing that threshold would make it cheaper for companies to purchase reinsurance, alleviating pressure on some smaller companies that could see ratings downgrades without legislative action.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican, pushed to lower the threshold to $4.5 billion during the regular Session, estimating it could save homeowners $150 per year, but the idea never gained traction.

What doesn’t appear to be on the table for the Special Session are measures dealing with Citizens Property Insurance, a state-run company designed to be the safety net for the market, covering homes deemed too risky for the private sector to cover at an affordable rate. Citizens has seen its policies double in two years, to more than 800,000, and it could reach 1 million by the end of the year.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJuan Carlos Porras reaps $31K in first month of fundraising for HD 119

nextDespite end of disinformation board, Ron DeSantis says Joe Biden still wants to crush 'dissent'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories