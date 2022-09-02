September 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FHP, FLHSMV flag Friday of Labor Day as weekend’s most dangerous time to drive
All I can say is, wow. Image via FLHSMV.

Renzo DowneySeptember 2, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Joy Goff-Marcil demands Jason Brodeur drop out, resign after Joel Greenberg testimony

HeadlinesSt. Pete

St. Pete Deputy Mayor resigns after being accused of bullying

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney rebukes lawsuit over fatal hotel fall

FHP Best Looking Cruiser
Florida saw more than 1,300 crashes on the Friday before Labor Day last year.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is asking drivers to stay safe and sober this Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the most dangerous times of the year to drive.

The Friday just ahead of the weekend has the most crashes of the four-day period between the Friday to Monday of Labor Day, says FLHSMV Executive Director Terry Rhodes.

“As Labor Day approaches, please keep safety at the forefront of your travel plans,” Rhodes said in a statement. “While many of us will take this long weekend to celebrate with family and friends, our FHP Troopers and first responders will be working to respond to and protect our safety,” Rhodes said in a statement.

In 2021, the four-day period of Labor Day weekend saw 4,016 crashes, resulting in 41 fatalities and 171 serious bodily injuries. Of the crashes resulting in fatalities, eight involved alcohol or other drugs. Just that Friday saw 1,343 total crashes, resulting in 12 fatalities and 54 serious bodily injuries.

“Historically in Florida, more crashes occur on the Friday before Labor Day than any other day during the four-day travel period,” Rhodes continued. “No matter how far your destination may be, please remember to buckle up, slow down, and never drive impaired.”

Advertisement

FLHSMV and FHP warn against driving impaired and say to have a designated drive or use ride share to get home safely. On top of general road safety tips, like obeying speed limits and wearing seat belts, they say to get plenty of rest before driving, because drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

“FHP troopers will be out in force to remove impaired drivers and provide services to motorists who need assistance while traveling,” said FHP Director Col. Gene Spaulding. “No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend, never drive impaired and always follow the rules of the road. Let’s make this a safe and happy Labor Day for all Floridians and visitors.”

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘The point of the spear is Florida’: Charlie Crist ties Ron DeSantis to Joe Biden anti-MAGA speech

nextDisney rebukes lawsuit over fatal hotel fall

One comment

  • Avy115

    September 2, 2022 at 3:46 pm

    Are you tired with your job good opportunity Online Working Home Base Jobs for you here Copy This Site……… smartpay21.pages.dev

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories