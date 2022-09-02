Joe Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address that the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his adherents “threatens the very foundation of our republic,” as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
In his speech Thursday at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Biden unleashed the trappings of the presidency in an unusually strong and sweeping indictment of Trump and what he said has become the dominant strain of the opposition party. His broadside came barely two months before Americans head to the polls in bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation.
“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” he said before an audience of hundreds, raising his voice over pro-Trump hecklers outside the building where the nation’s founding was debated. He said he wasn’t condemning the 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020, but added, “There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” using the acronym for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.
The explicit effort by Biden to marginalize Trump and his followers marks a sharp recent turn for the President, who preached his desire to bring about national unity in his Inaugural address.
Biden, who largely avoided even referring to “the former guy” by name during his first year in office, has grown increasingly vocal in calling out Trump personally. Now, emboldened by his party’s summertime legislative wins and wary of Trump’s return to the headlines, he has sharpened his attacks, last week likening the “MAGA philosophy” to “semi-fascism.”
Wading into risky political terrain, Biden strained to balance his criticism with an appeal to more traditional Republicans to make their voices heard. Meanwhile, GOP leaders swiftly accused him of only furthering political divisions.
Delivering a preemptive rebuttal from Scranton, Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said it is the Democratic President, not Republicans, trying to divide Americans.
“In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values,” McCarthy said. “He has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America’s soul, diminished America’s spirit and betrayed America’s trust.”
Asked about McCarthy’s criticism, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Thursday that “we understand we hit a nerve” with the GOP leader, and quoted the Republican’s prior statements saying Trump bore responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump plans a rally this weekend in the Scranton area.
White House officials said the sharp tenor of Biden’s remarks reflected his mounting concern about Trump allies’ ideological proposals and relentless denial of the nation’s 2020 election results.
“Equality and democracy are under assault” in the U.S., Biden charged, casting Trump and his backers in the GOP as a menace to the nation’s system of government, its standing abroad and its citizens’ way of life.
37 comments
Hope
September 2, 2022 at 12:48 pm
Desperate Biden sinking to a new low! You couldn’t tell if it was filmed in the Devil’s home, on a Halloween film set, or a TV ad for Nazi red.
Republicans should keep showing this ridiculousness which shows the Trafficker-in-Chief has once again got off the rails on a new incoherent rant. This was the biggest joke of a presidential address in history.
This did nothing to cover up Biden’s atrocities and problems. Afghanistan, inflation, supply chain interruptions, CRT, wokeness, cancel culture, BLM, grooming innocent children for vulgar purposes, border crisis, fentanyl crisis, Hunter Biden, and treason, but to name a few.
Let’s go Brandon!
George H.
September 2, 2022 at 12:50 pm
You must live in some sort of weird, alternate universe or reality.
Joe Corsin
September 2, 2022 at 12:53 pm
@Hope: Just more worthless right wing propaganda. Voting for con men who shovel money to the rich while claiming to be reestablishing the American dream is a disgrace. Scapegoating Biden instead of condemning Orange Hitler’s crime spree is a disgrace. Your far right lies are an abomination to this country and you’ll pay for it…your great grandchildren will pay for it.
Bill
September 2, 2022 at 2:13 pm
And yet you had no issue when trump did the same thing? Lincoln Memorial? Mt Rushmore (the “new far-left fascism” speech)? Nadda?
I literally have people who live near me with eff joe biden flags in their front yard. It’s high time he told them to eff off back. Conservative snowflakes make me sick with your double standards.
marylou
September 2, 2022 at 2:29 pm
“grooming” First, the sociopaths casually use children’s sexual abuse experiences as campaign slogans. Then they force the victims to carry their abuser’s pregnancy to term.
Republicans don’t feel any responsibility to protect your child, and the governor has no compassion for rape or incest victims—even the youngest. Republicans’ cruelty and lack of morals aren’t what Florida needs. Vote for Crist.
Charlie Crist
September 2, 2022 at 12:49 pm
– How you gonna make America great again by shoveling money to the rich and super rich?
– How you gonna make America great again using lies and far right propaganda?
– How you gonna make America great again by trying to steal elections by saying they are being stolen?
– How you gonna make America great again by demonizing everyone then playing the victim over the backlash?
Impeach Biden
September 2, 2022 at 12:55 pm
Charlie is looking at unemployment here come November. Charlie like the Corsin / Offen band of misfits wants free stuff and doesn’t want to do anything but sit on his azz and type on this message board. Charlie / Offen / Corsin should move to Venezuela. That is more their style
Charlie
September 2, 2022 at 1:48 pm
Yawn. Complaining about how you can’t afford things and blaming the government is not doing you any good. That’s capitalism..love it or leave it. Go out and get a better education and a better job!! – Rick Scott 😆
Impeach Biden
September 2, 2022 at 1:50 pm
I’m talking to you Corsin / Offen / Crist. You want free shit. You hate it that people go out and work hard and are successful. You want to punch keys on your PED and bitch and complain.
Charlie
September 2, 2022 at 2:06 pm
I have no idea what you are talking about idiot. You don’t know a damn thing about anyone…just assuming things and spewing nonsense out of your bung hole 🍩
Tom
September 2, 2022 at 12:53 pm
Despicable speech, thank God the networks did not carry the partisan hackery! Just awful.
The Presidency was lowered to filth.
His attacks on 73 million Americans is scurrilous. The marines in background were a terrible act!
This is a total diversionary tactic.
The economy, inflation, violence is neighborhoods. 14 attacks on GOP by Biden I’m speech. Scurrilous.
Elliott Offen
September 2, 2022 at 1:51 pm
It was the best speech ever given in the history of humanity. Details the ongoing threat posed by Orange Hitler and his nut job supporters…who Trump uses to further his rich agenda.
Diane
September 2, 2022 at 1:51 pm
Read the article, Tom. Better still, watch the speech. You may learn something about true patriotism and defending the democratic principles that make our country great. Not to say there isn’t room for improvement, which is the direction President Biden is trying to take us.
The article, quoting Biden, specially states he is not attacking the “73 million Americans,” just those who agree with Trump’s hate, lies and attempt to overthrow the outcome of a FAIR election.
Hope
September 2, 2022 at 2:08 pm
@ Tom,
“Partisan hackery,” nailed it!
Bill
September 2, 2022 at 2:15 pm
Blow me. trump did the same thing at the Lincoln Memorial and Mt Rushmore – didn’t hear any whining then did we snowflake.
Impeach Biden
September 2, 2022 at 12:59 pm
I didn’t see the speech as I was working, something that is foreign to the Charlie / Offen / Corsin band of misfits. However the excerpts I saw show a senile old man, reading a teleprompter, having no idea what he is reading. This guy has nothing to run on so now his new campaign angle is to attack Trump and Republicans. So much for the great unifier. He truly is an idiot and shame on the people of Delaware that kept his sorry ass in the U.S. Senate for 36 years.
Charlie Crist
September 2, 2022 at 1:20 pm
Your grandchildren will be working cleaning toilets for people like Trump…for $4 an hour thanks to your stupidity. Keep voting to shovel money to the super rich idiot…
Impeach Biden
September 2, 2022 at 1:29 pm
You know nothing about hard work Charlie. Mom and Dad are probably still paying your car insurance and they might even have you on an allowance. Now go out there and make something of yourself and stop sucking off the government boob, you boob.🤣
Charlie Crist
September 2, 2022 at 1:38 pm
I have more money than you I promise. No way someone is stupid as you can have anything but the bare minimum in life. Just no way in hell…
Impeach Biden
September 2, 2022 at 1:53 pm
No way in hell you have me beat with that poor mouthing attitude of yours. You are a punk troll nothing more than that. A do nothing troll as well.
Charlie Crist
September 2, 2022 at 2:10 pm
@Impeach Biden: Your ability to analyze people and the world around you is terrible. This is your problem. This is why you people vote against your interests. This is why you think everyone else is poop when in reality it is you people who are poop.
marylou
September 2, 2022 at 3:07 pm
“Sucking off the government”. You mean like the government doling out free $Billions to Musk, or sending Bozo a child tax credit payment in years where he paid $0 taxes, while gaining $Billions in wealth? Or some other rich corporate leech that you are supporting with your hard work?
Hope
September 2, 2022 at 2:17 pm
@ Impeach Biden,
You are correct as Biden has nothing to run on and what he has messed up it is too late to fix, so he switches gears and – under the backdrop of hell – exclaims that the good people are the bad people. Misusing his office by using the military to stand by his side. How much more messed up can you get?
Americans only have to tolerate this abuse for a few more months before the course correction midterms to kick in.
The worst political speech in history!
Joe Corsin
September 2, 2022 at 3:18 pm
^ Hope (less) is an Orange Hitler supporter. Loves crooks…
Hope
September 2, 2022 at 12:59 pm
President Biden misuses the military to make his political hate speech! The worst political speech in world history!
The whistleblowers have been unleashed and will provide all we need to know. The tsunami is coming!
The midterms will stop a lot of this nonsense and continue into 2024 where it will be extinguished once and for all so America will be great again!
Americans are fleeing the Democratic Party in droves…
Let’s go Brandon!
Elliott Offen
September 2, 2022 at 1:12 pm
Trump was the biggest hate speaker in American history and maggot extremist Republicans aim to keep it all going by continuing to perpetuate the big lie that is Donald Trump himself. You gonna burn in hell you cont!!!🔥
Diane
September 2, 2022 at 1:54 pm
“Americans are fleeing the Democratic Party in droves.” I’ve read that claim before but no one has yet provided their proof.
marylou
September 2, 2022 at 2:56 pm
August Fox poll shows “Dads” made a +28 point shift to Democrats following Dobbs. Several other recent polls show 18+ age group has a surge in Democrat voter registrations following Dobbs.
Parents and young people want Republicans out.
Tom
September 2, 2022 at 1:09 pm
Yes, Impeach and Hope!
I did not watch this incompetent POTUS and partisan hackery.
As a student of the presidency and political scientist, it’s appalling. Just embarrassing.
Joe Corsin
September 2, 2022 at 1:18 pm
Trump was a hardcore criminal shill for the rich. All that supported the idiot should be comitted to a mental institution unless they are super rich. If you are rich…it makes sense to vote for that grifter. If not you are sub ape level stupid.
Richard Bruce
September 2, 2022 at 1:28 pm
As a result of last night’s speech, I now consider myself a MAGA Republican. Since Pres Biden thinks I threaten democracy, what is he going to do to be? Where’s the bite to his bark?
richard bruce
September 2, 2022 at 1:29 pm
“me” not “be”. Sorry for the typo
Elliott Offen
September 2, 2022 at 1:41 pm
You cheerlead for people who try to overthrow elections by claiming stolen election then you are part of the problem. What is so hard to understand about that????
PeterH
September 2, 2022 at 2:19 pm
The choice is simple:
If Americans want women to control their own bodies, qualified teachers to replace DeSantis’s culture wars in classrooms, intelligent teacher-student conversations concerning the social issues facing Americans in the 21st century, non-bullying discussion about classroom students who are different, common sense gun regulations, and a new honest approach on how best to address climate change…
…AMERICANS MUST VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE.
REPUBLICANS ARE AMERICA’S PROBLEM.
Tom
September 2, 2022 at 3:18 pm
Yes the choice is simple.
You are ignorant!
Elliott Offen
September 2, 2022 at 3:21 pm
It is YOU who is not ignorant…but who has a criminal mentality. Just don’t know right from wrong. Probably a neo nazi of some kind.
Lynda
September 2, 2022 at 3:37 pm
I am sorry for all the commenters who could only respond to President Biden’s speech with attacks on his age.
President Biden gave a speech last night which those of us who watched and listened will remember for many years. He represented his Presidency well in calling out MAGA Republicans without claiming all Republicans –despite the obstructionist way nearly all vote—are radical extremists— who are planning now (as they did in the months after the 2020 election of Joe Biden) to takeover by force the USA. GUNS and loud intimidation by bullhorns are their weapons against any Patriots who try to defend our beloved USA with speech or peaceful protest.
Republicans can whine about inflation, high gas prices, crime in Big Democratic cities and Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid safety nets for people who earn wages (not capital gains) and pay into those programs all their working lives.
Republicans can try to claim the flag of the USA as solely their symbol, but it belongs to all of us. Those of us who worked for the right to vote for every person, those of us who know segregated schools are not equal schools, those of us who believe the words of our founders that the establishment of one religion over matters of state is wrong and those of us who love peace and prosperity for all more than personal power are motivated to save our country from fascism (even semi-fascism!) totalitarianism, dictators and the personality cult of trump and his deluded followers.
We women and men who support our views do not want to be controlled by part-time state legislatures on reproductive health decisions. We expect to use contraceptive methods of our choice. Marriage is not limited to one man and one woman.
President Biden’s speech was important for clearly naming what needs to be done: Save Our Democracy. He also inspired all who love this country to focus on making our country a better place for all, not just for some. All our voices must be heard. All our votes must be counted.