September 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Veterans’ group backs Raquel Pacheco in SD 36
Ileana Garcia gets a challenger, Raquel Pacheco.

Anne GeggisSeptember 6, 20225min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Loranne Ausley forges ‘Iron Will’ message, focuses on helping kids, in latest TV ad

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ to Florida are often bad boaters

FLAPOL092121CH056
Democrat Raquel Pacheco's incumbent Republican opponent won her seat in a 'ghost candidate' district.

Small business owner and veteran Raquel Pacheco got a boost in her campaign to unseat Sen. Ileana Garcia. A first-of-its-kind veterans organization is backing her bid to represent Miami-Dade County’s Senate District 36.

VoteVets PAC is a national nonprofit that throws its weight behind “progressive veterans,” and lays claim to more than 1.5 million supporters.

“We at VoteVets are always so proud to see veterans committed to continuing their service after the uniform,” said Jon Soltz, Iraq War veteran and Chairman of the VoteVets PAC. “In these turbulent political times, our veterans, communities and country need leaders like Raquel who will continue to serve the nation and put the country first.”

Pacheco, a veteran of the Army National Reserve, is far behind the incumbent in the money race to represent the district that covers the center-east part of the county, including the southern half of Miami Beach, the barrier island of Virginia Key and the cities of Coral Gables and Sweetwater.

Between her personal account and her political committee, Defend Democracy, Pacheco has raised about $88,000. That compares to $845,098 that her rival has raised since she was elected in 2020. That counts money Garcia received from her personal account and her political committee, No More Socialism

Garcia is high on the list of targets that Democrats would like to see defeated. The co-founder of Latinas for Trump, supporting President Donald Trump, Garcia won her seat by just 32 votes in a 2020 race later revealed to involve a “ghost candidate” scheme that has since led to criminal charges. Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said her office had no evidence Garcia knew in or took part in the plot, and Garcia has denied involvement.

The news release announcing the VoteVets endorsement highlights Garcia’s controversial actions and statements on the floor of the Senate. Garcia voted for the ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, even for victims of rape and incest, and announced that “gay is not a permanent thing” on the floor of the Senate.

Pacheco said she was grateful for the support from VoteVets.

“As a veteran and former Soldier of the Year, I know what it means to be a leader in the fight for our rights,” Pacheco said. “Now, I’m running for the Florida Senate to take that fight to Tallahassee and stop radicalized Republicans working to strip Floridians of our personal freedoms.”

___

Advertisement

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLoranne Ausley forges ‘Iron Will’ message, focuses on helping kids, in latest TV ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories