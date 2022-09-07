Charlie Crist hammers Ron DeSantis amid property insurance ’emergency’

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is taking his case against the Ron DeSantis-era property insurance market on the road.

“DeSantis has been the single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had,” Crist said Wednesday at a Jacksonville Skyway stop near the local Citizens Insurance headquarters.

Just days after a so-far unheeded call to DeSantis to reverse cost increases for the increasingly burdened Citizens Insurance, the state insurer of last resort, the candidate brought the message to Jacksonville Tuesday.

“This is an emergency for crying out loud,” Crist said. “It’s ridiculous and just plain wrong.”

As he has elsewhere, Crist said that this year’s Special Session wasn’t enough, and rather than fixing issues in the market, it ended up being “really special for the insurance industry.”

“I called for a property insurance Special Session and we lowered rates,” Crist said. “When I was Governor, the insurance companies knew that the people were in charge. Sadly, things are truly different now.”

“DeSantis has taken millions from insurance companies, and in return he does whatever they tell them to,” DeSantis said.

Pressed on issues with insolvency among insurers, Crist said the solution was “to do what’s right.”

“Allow insurance companies to have a profit. Insurance needs to make a profit. I get that. But we can’t let them gouge our fellow citizens in the process, and double their rates in just a four-year period.”

“Insurance companies should pay what they owe to their customers,” Crist added, when asked about the issues of litigation in the market. “Otherwise, they wouldn’t be in court in the right place, if they would just do the right thing they wouldn’t have that problem.”

DeSantis doesn’t have “compassion” for citizens facing down the crisis, Crist said, “because he hangs out with millionaires and billionaires all day long.”

Two elected Democrats were on hand with supportive remarks.

Sen. Audrey Gibson panned the Special Session “debacle” as being “too late” after “so much time spent stripping freedoms and fighting culture wars” from the GOP dominated Legislature.

Rep. Tracie Davis blasted a “lack of leadership” from DeSantis, driving up cost of living issues in insurance, food, and other staples. She said Crist would “crack down on the bad actors in the industry.”