Charlie Crist pledges to make vegetables more affordable

No constituency is too minuscule to court, and Charlie Crist Wednesday made a play for the vegan vote — perhaps drawing a contrast to his rival’s more “red meat” approach.

On his way to a press conference on insurance rates in Jacksonville, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee hit the airwaves first, taking part in a call-in show with the city’s public radio news station, WJCT.

Crist is facing an underdog fight against his Republican rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis. One caller bemoaned the state of the vegetable availability around the state. And Crist was immediately sympathetic.

“As a vegan, availability of fresh fruits and vegetables at affordable prices is very important to me,” said one caller, introduced as “Joe at the beaches.” “But sadly, there’s food apartheid and food deserts in several areas in the state, so what’s Charlie Crist’s plan to have affordable fresh fruits and vegetables available around the state?”

Crist did not promise to open supermarkets in the places that lack them, which would answer the food desert problem. But he was enthusiastic that “Joe” is setting a good example.

“Congratulations … for trying to eat healthy, that’s important,” Crist said. “I strive to do the same thing myself.”

He didn’t swear off meat, or meat products, but he said the caller’s sentiments go to the larger question he is focused on: trying to make Florida more affordable.

“We need to make Florida more affordable, whether it’s property insurance … the price of food at the grocery store,” he said.

He was quick to point out that the price of gasoline has been going down “80 days in a row.”

Crist also hit on how the state’s housing aid fund has been drained, making Florida more vulnerable as DeSantis’ pursues the presidency. Factors are buffeting Florida, making it one of the most unaffordable places to live, Crist said, noting that his St. Petersburg accommodations were pricier than his Washington pad.

“This is a problem all over the country,” said First Coast Connect radio host Melissa Ross, also pointing out that DeSantis has denied that he’s running for President in 2024. “So how much can the federal government help a particular state like Florida?”

Crist replied: “Well, they are probably more inclined to help a Governor who is not beating on the President every day.”

DeSantis has dragged President Joe Biden for a number of issues, such as immigration policy, prescription drug policy, student loan forgiveness and COVID-19 policies, including suggesting that Biden’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is “a little elf” who someone needs to grab and “chuck him across the Potomac.”