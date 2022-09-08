Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The directive, delivered Thursday following a proclamation from President Joe Biden, is a display of respect to the Queen and the United States’ ally, the United Kingdom. Both Biden’s and DeSantis’ orders lower flags in public buildings to half-staff until the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96, is buried.

“Throughout her time as Queen, she cultivated a friendship with the White House and met more United States presidents than any other head of state,” according to a memo from the Florida Governor. “Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her devotion to public service, commitment to duty, and her diligence to deepen the alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.”

The Queen ruled 70 years, more than a quarter of the the United States’ existence. She was also the longest serving monarch of the United Kingdom.

In his statement, Biden said the Queen defined an era.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” Biden said. “Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Biden’s and DeSantis’ orders direct flags be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout Florida until sunset on the day the Queen is buried.

Elizabeth died surrounded by friends and family at the Balmoral estate in Scotland. Her son, King Charles III, automatically succeeded her.

Many throughout the world joined Britons in their mourning. In Florida, elected officials joined in memorializing the Queen.