Last Call for 9.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election campaign has received an endorsement from the Florida Professional Firefighters.

“On behalf of the more than 26,000 Florida Professional Firefighters and Paramedics, I am proud to announce our membership’s endorsement of Attorney General Ashley Moody for re-election,” said Florida Professional Firefighters President Wayne “Bernie” Bernoska.

“No stranger to the needs of Florida’s first responders, Attorney General Moody has proven that she is willing to protect Florida’s firefighters, and we are glad to have her on our side fighting for us. This endorsement for her re-election is one way we are able to show our appreciation and support.”

Moody responded, “I am extremely proud to have the Florida Professional Firefighters’ endorsement and support. Their membership — including so many firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs across the state — works hard to ensure they are ready in a crisis to serve and protect their fellow Floridians. As Attorney General, I look forward to making sure our decisions and policy support them in their mission-driven, lifesaving work.”

FPF joins other influential first-responder groups in endorsing the incumbent Republican. In the past month, her campaign has announced nods from the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, the Florida Police Benevolent Association and the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Moody has also been endorsed by 64 of the state’s 66 elected Sheriffs.

Moody’s General Election challenger is former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who secured the Democratic nomination last month after earning 45% of the vote in a three-way Primary.

Through Aug. 26, Moody held a massive cash advantage in the race, holding about $6.63 million in the bank between her campaign account and political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody. Ayala, meanwhile, had a little more than $15,000 on hand.

___

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is taking partial credit for Steve Bannon’s arrest in New York Thursday morning.

In May 2019, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement opened an investigation into “We Build The Wall,” a charity accused of bilking donors who sent money to build The Wall. The office later referred the investigation to the FBI, and federal prosecutors charged Bannon and others the following year.

Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered himself to the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday. However, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud.

Trump pardoned Bannon over the scheme, so New York prosecutors stepped up with the latest state-level charges. Still, Fried says FDACS played a role.

“Justice was served today in part due to the hard work of the @FDACS Consumer Affairs team, who work tirelessly to protect the people of Florida from scams and fraudulent charities,” Fried tweeted.

Evening Reads

—”Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies aged 96” via Caroline Davies of The Guardian

—”Queen Elizabeth’s unthinkable death” via Helen Lewis of The Atlantic

—”Florida elected officials and politicians respond to death of Queen Elizabeth II” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

—“Critics: Ron DeSantis’ campaign-style events on the taxpayers’ dime cross the line” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—“No cap: Nikki Fried blasts DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Florida Supreme Court issues, then retracts, order on anti-abortion law; what’s going on?” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—“Lawmakers to look for alternative to Demotech amid insurance market troubles” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Sept. 30 public meeting for state-specific transgender rules set as Medicaid is sued over ban” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics

—”Scotty Moore says NBC affiliate nixed congressional debate because he’s unvaccinated” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Joy Goff-Marcil calls for investigation of 2020 SD 9 election, wants Jason Brodeur to resign” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

—”‘Florida is now Ruled by Proud Boys?’ Social media users debate Miami Schools’ LGBTQ decision” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald

—“Why CVS is spending $8 billion to bring back physician house calls” via Rebecca Heilweil of Vox

Quote of the Day

“This ghost candidate was put in the race by Jason Brodeur’s friends, and we now learn what we suspected all along: that Brodeur himself was, to borrow a line from ‘Hamilton,’ in the room where it happened.”

— Seminole County Democratic Party Chair Lynn Dictor, on allegations Joel Greenberg made in an interview with state investigators.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights