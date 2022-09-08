Sept. 30 public meeting for state-specific transgender rules set as Medicaid is sued over ban

As two Florida medical boards announced plans to start developing Florida-specific guidelines that doctors providing gender-affirming care must follow, state Medicaid officials were sued in federal court for a rule that bans Medicaid from reimbursing for any of the care.

The Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Osteopathic Board of Medicine, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, announced Wednesday they would hold a public meeting in Tallahassee Sept. 30.

While the public meeting is slated for four hours, the announcement notes that public testimony will be limited to two hours. Additionally, public comments will be limited to three minutes per person.

The announcement is a follow-up to a decision Aug. 5 by members of the Florida Board of Medicine to initiate rules proposed by State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming care to transgender people under the age of 18, and limiting access to gender-affirming care for adults.

Wednesday’s public meeting announcement was published hours before Southern Regional Office of Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit in Tallahassee federal court on behalf of August Dekker, Brit Rothstein, “Susan Doe,” a 12-year old transgender girl, and “K.F.,” a 12 year old transgender boy.

The suit alleges the ban violates equal protection measures in the U.S. Constitution as well as federal Medicaid law and the Affordable Care Act, both of which prevent which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex by health programs that receive federal funding.

The suit also alleges the ban violates Medicaid’s Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) requirements that require Medicaid programs to “arrange for services that are necessary to correct or ameliorate” a health condition for Medicaid beneficiaries under 21 years of age.

Carl Charles, a senior lawyer for the Southern Regional Office of Lambda Legal, told POLITICO Florida the ban on transgender care is troubling.

“This is a 180 for Florida, and is particularly troubling because they’ve been covering this care without issue in their Medicaid program for years,” Charles told the news site. “So to take this affirmative step in the wrong direction is troubling to say the least.”

Medicaid Director Tom Wallace earlier this summer deemed gender affirming care as experimental. The label precludes Medicaid from reimbursing for health care because the state’s safety net program doesn’t provide coverage for experimental treatments.

The announcement grabbed headlines in Florida and nationwide as DeSantis continues to make a name for himself nationally as a conservative leader as he eyes a potential presidential bid.

State data obtained by Florida Politics and first reported by the Tampa Bay Times show that very few Medicaid beneficiaries received receive-gender affirming care in 2021.

Twelve children (defined as those under the age of 21) and 13 adults underwent surgical procedures in 2021 that were reimbursed by Medicaid. The most common procedure for both groups was a simple mastectomy with three children and six adults having undergone the procedure in 2021.

Medicaid covered the removal of a testis for two children and two adults and the amputation of a penis for one adult and one child. The safety net program for the poor elderly and disabled also paid for the surgical construction of two artificial vaginas, one for a child the other for an adult.

In all, 15 gender-affirming surgical procedures were performed on the 12 children and 19 were performed on adults.

AHCA supplied data that show 1,775 prescriptions for 15 minutes of behavioral therapy services were written for 233 children in 2021. There were far fewer adults receiving prescriptions for 15 minutes of behavioral therapy services than children with 320 prescriptions written for 33 adults in 2021.

However, data show that it’s the largest number of prescriptions written for the services for both children and adults and the number of beneficiaries receiving the prescriptions also has jumped since 2017.

Provided by the state Agency for Health Care Administration, the data also show that the number of children and adults receiving prescriptions for estrogen and testosterone increased in 2021 over previous years.

In 2021, 391 prescriptions for estrogen were written for 151 children. Data show 233 adults received 688 estrogen prescriptions the same year.

More children were written testosterone prescriptions in 2021 than adults. According to the data, 346 children were written 925 prescriptions for testosterone in 2021.That compares to 373 prescriptions written for 143 adults.

Meanwhile,180 prescriptions for puberty blockers were written for 55 children in 2021.

Florida Medicaid does not provide any benefits to children without the parents’ consent.