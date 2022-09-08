Scotty Moore says NBC affiliate nixed congressional debate because he’s unvaccinated

An Orlando news network reportedly canceled a congressional debate because the Republican candidate has refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Scotty Moore, the Republican nominee challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, said WESH 2 canceled a debate based on his vaccination status.

“Today, WESH 2 Orlando cancelled the debate between Darren Soto and myself for what they cited as my being unvaccinated. Not only are liberal government politicians pushing mandates upon us, now woke corporate America is doing the same,” Moore said.

He considers the media outlet’s decision as a violation of his rights over his own health. He also cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines now in the marketplace.

“I believe in medical freedom, and I believe my voice, political or otherwise, should not be silenced for refusing to adhere to this unproven vaccine,” Moore said. “Woke corporate media is hard at work to silence our voices, but we will not allow it. I will not take an experimental vaccine just to share my views with the American people.”

Moore said his campaign offered alternatives to the station’s requirements in order to accommodate any concerns.

“I offered to take a COVID-19 rapid test and even suggested we do the debate outside, but both compromises were dismissed. This is yet another reason why it is imperative we take back the House, fire Nancy Pelosi, and Save America!”

Moore emerged from a four-way GOP Primary to take on the three-term Democratic incumbent. He has run on a platform that is “100% pro-life,” pro-Second Amendment, cutting taxes, lower gas prices “and protecting our kids from indoctrination.”

Of note, a new congressional map in Florida this election cycle makes a Republican path to victory in Florida’s 9th Congressional District difficult. Under the new lines, 58.1% of voters supported Democrat Joe Biden in the last Presidential Election and just 40.71% went to Republican Donald Trump. As of the closing of voters rolls before the Aug. 23 Primary, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by 191,632 to 112,374.