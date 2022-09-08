September 8, 2022
Scotty Moore says NBC affiliate nixed congressional debate because he’s unvaccinated
Scotty Moore gets an electoral reprieve.

Jacob Ogles

Scotty Moore
The Republican challenger offered to take a COVID-19 test or debate outdoors.

An Orlando news network reportedly canceled a congressional debate because the Republican candidate has refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Scotty Moore, the Republican nominee challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, said WESH 2 canceled a debate based on his vaccination status.

“Today, WESH 2 Orlando cancelled the debate between Darren Soto and myself for what they cited as my being unvaccinated. Not only are liberal government politicians pushing mandates upon us, now woke corporate America is doing the same,” Moore said.

He considers the media outlet’s decision as a violation of his rights over his own health. He also cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines now in the marketplace.

“I believe in medical freedom, and I believe my voice, political or otherwise, should not be silenced for refusing to adhere to this unproven vaccine,” Moore said. “Woke corporate media is hard at work to silence our voices, but we will not allow it. I will not take an experimental vaccine just to share my views with the American people.”

Moore said his campaign offered alternatives to the station’s requirements in order to accommodate any concerns.

“I offered to take a COVID-19 rapid test and even suggested we do the debate outside, but both compromises were dismissed. This is yet another reason why it is imperative we take back the House, fire Nancy Pelosi, and Save America!”

Moore emerged from a four-way GOP Primary to take on the three-term Democratic incumbent. He has run on a platform that is “100% pro-life,” pro-Second Amendment, cutting taxes, lower gas prices “and protecting our kids from indoctrination.”

Of note, a new congressional map in Florida this election cycle makes a Republican path to victory in Florida’s 9th Congressional District difficult. Under the new lines, 58.1% of voters supported Democrat Joe Biden in the last Presidential Election and just 40.71% went to Republican Donald Trump. As of the closing of voters rolls before the Aug. 23 Primary, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by 191,632 to 112,374.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • PeterH

    September 8, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    UNVACCINATED PEOPLE ARE A RISK TO OTHERS!

    STILL……450 Americans die of Covid every day!

    If Americans want women to control their own bodies, qualified teachers to replace DeSantis’s culture wars in classrooms, intelligent teacher-student conversations concerning the social issues facing Americans in the 21st century, non-bullying discussion about classroom students who are different, common sense gun regulations, and a new honest approach on how best to address climate change……

    AMERICANS MUST VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE.

    REPUBLICANS ARE AMERICA’S PROBLEM.

    Reply

  • Hope

    September 8, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    That’s illegal I hope he sues.. and wins!

    Reply

Categories