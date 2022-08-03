Republican Scotty Moore launches CD 9 TV commercial to ‘save America’

Republican congressional candidate Scotty Moore — a self-described “America first candidate” — is launching his first TV commercial in the Orlando market, vowing to help “save America.”

Moore, of Orlando, is in a four-way Republican Primary Election battle for Florida’s 9th Congressional District. Moore, Jose Castillo, Adianis Morales and Sergio Ortiz, all seek a shot at three-term Democratic U.S. Darren Soto in the November General Election.

His 30-second spot, “Scotty with a Y” is introductory. It is not aimed at Castillo, Morales or Ortiz. Rather it’s aimed at contrasting Moore with a Democratic House of Representatives run by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Soto.

The campaign is placing the ad through a cable buy all over CD 9. The commercial will run through the Aug. 23 Primary.

The ad spells out many of Moore’s conservative positions, “100% pro-life,” pro-2nd Amendment, cutting taxes, lower gas prices, “and protecting our kids from indoctrination.”

“Together, we can take back the house, fire Pelosi, and save America,” he concludes.

With redistricting, the newly drawn CD 9 covers Osceola County and much of southern Orange County. The district has a large Hispanic base, primarily Puerto Rican, though that aspect has not shown up as a factor in past Republican Primary Elections in the region.

The district also has a strong Democratic lean, at least based on results of the past couple of General Elections.

Through the latest reporting period, through the end of June, Moore’s campaign had raised about $349,000, and had about $187,000 in the bank. That put him far ahead of his Republican opponents. The next-most robust campaign was that of Castillo, who had raised $98,000 by the end of June, and had about $12,000 in the bank.

Moore is a consultant and former missionary who spent 21 years with Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ.) He spent six years in Brazil, and traveled throughout Latin America from there.

Moore’s campaign also recently announced endorsements from Texas’ U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and the Christian-conservative Florida Family Policy Council.