August 3, 2022
Republican Scotty Moore launches CD 9 TV commercial to ‘save America’
Screen shot via Scotty Moore campaign ad, "Scotty With a Y."

Scott Powers

Scotty Moore
Moore is in a four-way Republican primary leading to a shot at Democratic Rep. Darren Soto.

Republican congressional candidate Scotty Moore — a self-described “America first candidate” — is launching his first TV commercial in the Orlando market, vowing to help “save America.”

Moore, of Orlando, is in a four-way Republican Primary Election battle for Florida’s 9th Congressional District. Moore, Jose Castillo, Adianis Morales and Sergio Ortiz, all seek a shot at three-term Democratic U.S. Darren Soto in the November General Election.

His 30-second spot, “Scotty with a Y” is introductory. It is not aimed at Castillo, Morales or Ortiz. Rather it’s aimed at contrasting Moore with a Democratic House of Representatives run by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Soto.

The campaign is placing the ad through a cable buy all over CD 9. The commercial will run through the Aug. 23 Primary.

The ad spells out many of Moore’s conservative positions, “100% pro-life,” pro-2nd Amendment, cutting taxes, lower gas prices, “and protecting our kids from indoctrination.”

“Together, we can take back the house, fire Pelosi, and save America,” he concludes.

With redistricting, the newly drawn CD 9 covers Osceola County and much of southern Orange County. The district has a large Hispanic base, primarily Puerto Rican, though that aspect has not shown up as a factor in past Republican Primary Elections in the region.

The district also has a strong Democratic lean, at least based on results of the past couple of General Elections.

Through the latest reporting period, through the end of June, Moore’s campaign had raised about $349,000, and had about $187,000 in the bank. That put him far ahead of his Republican opponents. The next-most robust campaign was that of Castillo, who had raised $98,000 by the end of June, and had about $12,000 in the bank.

Moore is a consultant and former missionary who spent 21 years with Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ.) He spent six years in Brazil, and traveled throughout Latin America from there.

Moore’s campaign also recently announced endorsements from Texas’ U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and the Christian-conservative Florida Family Policy Council.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

