August 3, 2022
Florida Chamber endorses Ashley Moody for re-election

Kelly HayesAugust 3, 20224min4

Moody
Three Democrats are vying for the chance to face her in November.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is backing Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in her re-election bid.

In announcing its endorsement, the Chamber highlighted the incumbent’s dedication to the rule of law and work to combat human trafficking.

“As Attorney General, Ashley has continued making Florida stronger, safer, and more secure by being a tireless advocate for law enforcement and leading the fight to combat human trafficking, all while upholding the rule of law in our judicial system and fighting back against federal overreach to protect Florida’s future,” Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson said in a statement.

Although the incumbent faces no opponents in the upcoming Republican Primary, three Democrats are vying for the chance to face her in November.

“I’m honored to have the support of Florida Chamber members across the state that know a strong state depends on competitive markets free from fraudulent and deceptive practices,” Moody added. “Florida thrives when its citizens and businesses thrive. That’s why I’m committed to ensuring that Florida remains a top state to start a business and raise a family.”

So far, Moody is ahead in the resource war against the Democratic field. She is approaching $6 million cash on hand between her campaign account and her political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody.

Moody won a competitive Primary four years ago, and spent much of the immediate aftermath of that contest retooling against that year’s Democratic nominee, Tampa lawyer Sean Shaw. This time around, Moody is watching as the other side scrambles.

Daniel Uhlfelder of Santa Rosa Beach has roughly $25,000 cash on hand in his campaign account and nearly $27,000 in his political committee, Hold Tallahassee Accountable.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala of Orlando has roughly $10,000 on hand, meanwhile. Fort Lauderdale’s Jim Lewis has about $5,000 on hand, and his campaign would be underwater were it not for a $15,000 personal loan months back.

Kelly Hayes

  • Joe Corsin

    August 3, 2022 at 11:12 am

    Ashli Moody fell for Trump schemes to overturn a free and fair election. Filed paperwork. She should be arrested…

    • Impeach Biden

      August 3, 2022 at 11:20 am

      I think she should arrest your sorry ass and take your alias Offen away as well 🤣

      • Joe Corsin

        August 3, 2022 at 11:35 am

        ^ This guy has had a doctorate degree in bioengineering… created many life saving technologies…best known in the field. Greatly respected in the scientific community. Best selling author. Donated millions to research. Has a wonderful family and is very wealthy. ..

  • Elliott Offen

    August 3, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    Vote BLUE to send Ashli Moody back to the hog grifter whore house.

