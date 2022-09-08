Florida elected officials and politicians respond to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at 96 following 70 years on the throne. With the death of the Queen, her son Charles will automatically become monarch, even though the official coronation might not take place for months.

The impact of the Queen’s death is being felt throughout the world, as she has become known as a leader who helped stabilize and modernize the monarchy across decades of huge social change and family scandals.

Here’s how Florida leaders are responding to the news:

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio:

From the age of 14, when the then-heir presumptive made her first public radio address during World War II, Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of devotion to her nation and dedication to the people she served. America and Britain’s shared commitment to free institutions is constantly under threat in a world beset by dangers. For over seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II’s courage and inspiration guided our closest ally as it navigated an ever changing world. Jeanette and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and extend our deepest sympathies to the British people.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott:

For the past 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has represented dignity, stability and wisdom as the leader of the British people. Even as the world has undergone immense political and cultural change, her leadership has remained steady. Under her reign, the United States and United Kingdom significantly strengthened our special relationship, and our shared ideals of democracy and freedom spread to countless nations. The Queen’s death is an immense loss for entire world. Today, Ann and I join many others to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, remember her legacy and pray for the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan:

The world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. After a reign that spans seven decades, she leaves behind a legacy of servant leadership, humility and strength. I send my deepest condolences to the Royal Family and our friends in the United Kingdom.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack:

Queen Elizabeth II was a great ally to the United States over her 70 years on the throne. We’re praying for the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family amid this tremendous loss. May she rest in peace.

Former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the gubernatorial Democratic nominee:

The first British monarch to visit Florida and a singular figure in world history, Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her lifetime of public service and her devotion to duty. My thoughts are with the Royal family, the United Kingdom, and all who admired the Queen.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings:

Today we celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II who reigned with style, grace, and strength. We all admired her and when she spoke, we listened. In her own words: “The true measure of our actions is how long the good in them lasts.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch:

My heart goes out to the Royal Family and the British people. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a monumental figure, not just for the UK, but for world history. The international community, including the US, will mourn her loss. May her memory be a blessing.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds:

Today the world mourns the loss of a remarkable woman, Queen Elizabeth II. A larger-than-life figure in history, her impact & commitment to the Royal Family, the people of the UK, the U.S, & the world will live on forever. SWFL is praying for all who loved & adored her. RIP

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel:

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch, the female face of one of the strongest nations in the world, & a devoted leader to her nation. I’m sending my condolences to the people of the United Kingdom & the Queen’s loved ones.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz:

The Queen has had a remarkable impact on the history of the world. She was loved by many and we extend our sympathies as we honor an incredible, graceful leader in her passing.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto:

Saddened to hear the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She leaves behind a legacy of dignity and grace as well as a commitment to charitable causes. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz:

Thank you Queen Elizabeth for always standing side by side with America. Rest in Peace.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster: