Tina Polsky dominating in her bid for re-election in new Broward-Palm Beach district

Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky is vying to represent some new territory and she’s well on her way to dominating fundraising in her race with Republican candidate William “Bill” Reicherter.

Redistricting put Polsky in the same district as her friend and ally Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, so Polsky moved to Senate District 30. It has less Palm Beach County territoryand a lot more northwest Broward County. Even on new ground, though, Polsky appears well-equipped to take on Reicherter, a Parkland businessman on the hunt for his first elected office.

Polsky has $250,479 to spend on her campaign, between her personal account and her political committee, Americans for Progress. That compares to the $1,707 Reicherter has on hand.

Polsky has been in the Legislature since 2018. Reicherter is a relative political novice. He lost his first bid for elected office in 2020 when he ran in a four-way race for Parkland City Commissioner.

For the period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 26, Polsky reported raising $26,115, compared to the $1,411 that her Republican rival raised.

Two donors gave Polsky $5,000, the largest single donations she received in August: Florida Justice PC, a Tallahassee-based committee and TECO Energy, a Tampa utility.

Automotive interests accounted for the most collective donations, giving Polsky $5,040, with $2,000 coming from JM Enterprises in Deerfield Beach. She also received $2,500 from both Comcast Corp., based in Philadelphia, and Centene Management Company, a St. Louis, Missouri health care company.

Polsky spent $6,000 with Polaris Public Affairs in Miami Beach for mailer consulting and $4,000 to Spotlight Strategies in Orlando for fundraising.

She also donated $1,000 to the campaigns of Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, running to represent Senate District 10, and Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson, who is running to represent House District 91. She also gave $1,000 to Florida 2020, a committee that Sen. Loranne Ausley Chairs. Ausley is facing a challenge in Senate District 3.

Meanwhile, Reicherter spent about $2,000 from Aug. 1 to Aug. 26, with the largest share, $758, going to OMG National in Plantation for online marketing services. He also spent $350 on catering for a meet and greet and $296 on recording a campaign jingle at Nuwave Recording Studio in Sunrise.

SD 30 covers​​ Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Margate and Parkland, as well as parts of Boca Raton, West Boca, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Tamarac.