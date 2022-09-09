Tom Vilsack suggests Chuck Grassley is ducking Rick Scott in Iowa

On behalf of the Democratic National Committee, a former Iowa Governor is offering U.S. Sen. Rick Scott a chilly welcome to the Hawkeye State, and casting doubt on whether an incumbent Senator wants him there given his policy proposals.

Tom Vilsack posed questions about the campaign efforts in the state as Scott, a Florida Senator chairing the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), visits Iowa. Scott will be there this weekend at a tailgate event for U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks at the Iowa-Iowa State game, seemingly avoiding boosting Senate campaigns during a stretch-run weekend.

Vilsack thought it was interesting that Scott would be at a “tailgate party at a rivalry game in Iowa City” for a House candidate, rather than on behalf of Senate colleague Chuck Grassley, who is also on the ballot.

“There are some very interesting matchups” elsewhere, Vilsack said, citing the Kentucky-Florida game as an example of “pretty good college football” in Scott’s “home state” that he could be attending instead of the Iowa rivalry.

Vilsack found that “surprising,” noting that it was even weirder that the Chair of the NRSC was in town for a House candidate rather than a Senate candidate.

“I hope he enjoys the game. It’s curious he’s in Iowa,” Vilsack said. “Curious that he is campaigning with a House candidate.”

Vilsack suggested that Grassley would not want to answer questions about Scott’s policy proposals this election cycle, including questions about a potential “sunset” to federal programs, including Social Security and Medicare, if a congressional review he would have every five years led to a vote to sunset them.

“I’d be interested to know what Grassley’s answer would be,” Vilsack said.

Democrats have been teeing off on Scott and his policy proposals, billed as a plan to “rescue America.”

They started releasing ads in March spotlighting the plan and Scott’s occasionally maladroit messaging, such as a spot that saw the proposal getting tough questions on a Fox News Sunday interview.

Of course, it’s not just Democrats dissing the Scott plan. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced it during a press conference at the Capitol where Scott was present, saying it would not be part of the Republican agenda and incorporating what Scott calls “Democratic talking points” in his critique.

The McConnell feud with Scott continues to boil over, with McConnell’s doubts about “candidate quality” of some of this year’s Republican Senate nominees leading to a Scott op-ed in which he suggested such opinions were “treasonous to the conservative cause.”

Polling suggests that the counter-messaging against the Senator’s so-called “ultra-MAGA agenda“ left a mark on Scott, at least in the short term, as Democrats have worked to define him as the face of the Republican Party.

According to a relatively recent national survey back in May of 2,005 registered voters from Morning Consult and POLITICO, Scott was underwater with virtually all demographics except self-identified conservatives and Republicans. Notably, he was -17 with Independents.