Personnel note: Allison Kinney, Matt Mohler, Kathryn Starkey join Alliance to End Human Trafficking board

Allison Kinney, Matt Mohler and Kathryn Starkey, Chair of the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners, are joining the board of directors of the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking.

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking is a nonprofit established by the Legislature to serve as the Direct Support Organization to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. All three new board members were appointed by legislative leadership.

“We are excited to have these individuals join the Board and help raise awareness about human trafficking throughout various industries and networks,” said Chair Ellyn Bogdanoff. “Their collective professional accomplishments are notable, and we look forward to their participation as we work to prevent exploitation in our state.”

Kinney is the Vice President of Government Relations for HCA Healthcare Florida. Previously, she was a senior director with Charter Communications, vice president and director of government relations for OneMain Financial, vice president of state government relations for TD Bank and assistant vice president of government relations for the Florida Bankers Association.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls appointed Kinney to the board of directors.

Mohler is an External Affairs Special Projects Manager for Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company. Prior to joining FPL, he spent 15 years as a political consultant working for candidates in local, multicounty and statewide races.

Senate President Wilton Simpson appointed Mohler.

Starkey has been Chair of the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners since 2021 and is in her third term as a Commissioner. The 35-year resident of the Tampa Bay Area has served the community through numerous charitable works and appointments to various state and local boards, making the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking just her latest organization.

In 2020, Trump invited Starkey on stage at a National Association of Counties in Washington to share her experience interacting with his administration following Hurricane Irma.

Like Kinney, Starkey was appointed by Sprowls.