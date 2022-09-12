Lee County GOP to consider branding WHO as terrorists and barring IRS and FBI agents

Lee County Republicans this week will consider resolutions demanding Florida outlaw electronic voting machines and federal agents. They will also consider whether to declare the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Economic Forum (WEF) as terrorist organizations.

The series of controversial resolutions will appear on the agenda for a special meeting to be held Sept. 15 at party headquarters. The meeting will be closed to the publican, with only REC members permitted to attend.

Jonathan Martin, Chair of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), stressed that the resolutions do not represent the view of the REC unless and until a majority of members support adopting them.

“They are not necessarily a propriety of the party until the party chooses to make them a priority,” said Martin, a likely incoming state Senator.

Martin said the resolutions were proposed at the last REC meeting, a contention event that spanned four hours, but came up only after many members had already left and a quorum could no longer be held.

Three members proposed four resolutions at that point, but with no ability to take a vote, a special meeting was called, Martin said.

One resolution came from Chris Quackenbush, a former School Board candidate and REC Vice Chair, who proposed an election integrity resolution attacking Dominion and ES&S voting machines. It explains in part that “other countries have abandoned the use of internet connected voting systems to eliminate the potential of cyberattacks and fraud and reverted successfully to manual counting systems.”

That echoes claims made by former President Donald Trump regarding Dominion voting machines, though internal memos from Trump’s campaign show attorneys already knew allegations were untrue. The Lee resolution does not specific any accusations.

“The Lee County Republican Executive Committee urges Governor (Ron) DeSantis to use his executive authority to prohibit the use of electronic voting systems in the State of Florida,” the resolution reads. “We urge instead the use of paper ballots and manual counting systems.”

The most aggressive resolution comes from activist Joe Sansone, who details ways the “federal government has been weaponized against American citizens” including his example of the FBI raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. It also details the controversial spending just approved to hire new IRS agents, as the resolution puts it, “for the purposes of terrorizing the American people.”

He also told Florida Politics he was motivated by response to the Jan. 6 protest of the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.

“The FBI’s actions in the Jan 6 protest as well as actions during the whole Trump administration has demonstrated the organization is a political arm,” Sansone said to Florida Politics.

“The current Congress and President have created 87,000 armed IRS agents which had a job description stating that they should be willing to use deadly force. These are not accountants. These are SWAT teams designed to target political opposition. They will likely be used to enforce social credit scores in the future. Also, there should be no Capitol Police in Florida. In the past it was customary for federal agents to get permission of local law enforcement, usually the county Sheriff, to operate in the jurisdiction. After (President Joe) Biden’s weird NAZI Satanic like speech where he criminalized over half the country, it should be evident that a recalibration of the relationship between the federal government and state governments is necessary.”

He also proposed a resolution taking aim at international organizations, and said Biden is also working nefariously with those groups. He wants the local REC to brand the WEF and the WHO as terrorists.

“Back in May, the Biden administration worked with WHO and attempted to amend the treaty granting WHO the power of global Martial law and the ability to force masks, lockdowns, and vaccinations, etc., in the case of a future pandemic. The amendments failed. Now WHO has a draft treaty for 2024 that is seeking to implement the same right to inflict global martial law. This is a direct attack on our right to self government and basic human rights,” he said.

“Regarding WEF: They are much like a secular end times cult and believe the planet can’t sustain the human population and appear to be implementing a controlled demolition of human civilization. Klaus Schwab brags about penetrating governments with graduates of his young global leaders school in governments around the world.”

Martin said any REC member may propose resolutions but that doesn’t mean they will win support of the entire party. He noted there’s no threshold that must be met for REC members to bring resolutions forward, and little that an individual has to do to become a member of the REC.

While Martin believes the priority of the party during an election year should be in winning elections, his membership also wants to look at policy matters. “We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said. “Our priority should definitely be on getting candidates who show themselves to represent conservative values elected.”

Asked about whether adopting the resolutions could be seen as taking extremist positions, Martin stressed the topics have only been raised. Until a vote takes place, the language of the resolution should not reflect upon any institution or person besides the one who proposed the language.