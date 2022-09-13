September 13, 2022
Rick Scott says rich people wouldn’t want kids like John Fetterman

A.G. Gancarski
September 13, 2022

Rick Scott ad
'If you've made any money, you don't want your kids to turn out like that.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is continuing his series of personal attacks against a Democratic candidate for Senate from Pennsylvania.

Scott, the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Tuesday in a national interview that moneyed parents would not want their children to turn out like Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, whose parents financially supported him into middle age.

“You know what I think about Fetterman? It’s exactly: If you’ve made any money, you don’t want your kids to turn out like that.”

Radio host Hugh Hewitt chortled in affirmation, “Oh, that’s so true!”

Scott, the richest man in the Senate, added that Fetterman “hasn’t done anything,” while Hewitt lamented “tats on the arms,” a reference to the Pennsylvania Democrat’s predilection for tattoos.

Fetterman has led in most polling of the General Election matchup against the Republican nominee, Mehmet Oz.

Tuesday’s interview wasn’t the first time Scott resorted to seemingly ad hominem attacks against Fetterman, though it was the first time he suggested the candidate’s parents did a bad job in raising their child.

During an Aug. 16 interview, Scott suggested Fetterman’s failure to disclose health issues was disqualifying, amid the candidate’s recovery from a stroke earlier this year.

“Fetterman, first off, lied about his health. Fetterman wasn’t even on the campaign trail for months. I’m sorry that he’s had health problems, but he lied about it. And that right there should be a disqualifying factor,” Scott said on another episode of the Hugh Hewitt Show.

Amid the personal attacks on Fetterman’s upbringing and his health, Scott also has impugned Fetterman’s character on more traditionally political matters, such as a recent claim that Fetterman wanted to commit voter fraud.

“He wants to let, what, a third of the felons out right now. He wants to legalize drugs. He wants to kill jobs by banning fracking. He wants to commit fraud in the election by … getting rid of voter ID. I mean, this guy’s a radical,” Scott said on Hannity on Aug. 30, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Scott got little pushback on those assertions about Fetterman, comments made just after host Sean Hannity urged the Democrat to “come on the show, bring your hoodie, bring your tattoos, tough guy” for what seemingly would be an adversarial interview.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    September 13, 2022 at 9:06 am

    What does it say about the people of Pennsylvania supporting a goofball like Fetterman? Then again they border the state of Delaware. That state voted Joe Biden six times for 36 years as a U.S. Senator. Stop drinking the water up there people. It’s frying your brain.

    Reply

    • Elliott Offen

      September 13, 2022 at 9:18 am

      What are you doing defending people like Rick Scott…who wouldn’t wipe their azz with you? Have some respect for yourself you clown. The dude is a crook and doesn’t give a sht about anyone who isn’t rich. Are you rich idiot? How does shoveling money to the rich help you???

      Reply

      • Impeach Biden

        September 13, 2022 at 9:25 am

        You have a reading comprehension problem. Where did I say anything about Rick Scott? Did I even mention his name? Breathe in and breathe out. You will be doing that a lot come November.🤣

        Reply

