Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.13.22

Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota.

Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

“As Florida’s growth continues to boom, Southwest Florida is a burgeoning market for Florida business and also plays a critical role in Florida governance and elections,” said Brian Ballard, the founder and president of Ballard Partners. “We are delighted to be expanding the firm’s significant footprint in Florida under Todd’s leadership, given his long-standing personal ties and unique knowledge of Sarasota and Manatee counties.”

Josko has more than 25 years of experience in state and municipal government relations, public affairs, strategic communications and political strategies, and has been a partner in the firm’s Tampa office since 2016.

Before joining Ballard Partners, Josko founded a Tampa-based public affairs firm that he led for 15 years. He previously held a senior-level position with an international strategic communications firm and has advised many national, state and local Republican candidates. He holds a master’s degree in political science from Florida State University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.

“I am excited to plant the Ballard Partners flag in my hometown of Sarasota,” Josko said. “With our firm’s local, state, federal and international reach, our capabilities are unrivaled in Southwest Florida.”

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, the Direct Support Organization to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, announced three new appointments to its Board of Directors.

Allison Kinney of HCA Healthcare and Pasco County Commissioner Kathyrn Starkey were appointed by the House Speaker, while the Senate President appointed Matt Mohler of Florida Power & Light.

Kinney is the vice president of government relations for HCA Healthcare Florida and previously worked as a senior director with Charter Communications, vice president and director of government relations for OneMain Financial, vice president of state government relations for TD Bank and assistant vice president of government relations for the Florida Bankers Association.

Starkey is a longtime resident of the Tampa Bay Area and before her election to the Pasco Commission, she was an elected member of the Pasco County School Board. She has also served on various state and local boards and has undertaken numerous charitable endeavors.

Mohler is an external affairs special projects manager for FPL. He previously spent 15 years as a political consultant working for candidates in local, multicounty and statewide races in Florida.

“We are excited to have these individuals join the Board and help raise awareness about human trafficking throughout various industries and networks. Their collective professional accomplishments are notable, and we look forward to their participation as we work to prevent exploitation in our state,” said Ellyn Bogdanoff, who chairs the Alliance.

Here are a few other thoughts:

💪 — About a third of Americans say they want a strongman in power … kind of. According to an Axios poll, 33% of Americans agreed that strong, unelected leaders were better than weak elected ones and 35% said the President should be able to remove judges whose decisions go against the national interest.

⚠️ — The warning sign is flashing again. According to Nate Cohn of The New York Times, Democratic U.S. Senate candidates are overperforming in states such as Wisconsin, Arizona, and even Florida. The problem? Many of those states were home to the biggest polling errors in the 2020 Election.

👎 — A majority of adults in the U.S. say that the country’s health care system is lacking, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just one in eight Americans say health care is handled “extremely well” in the U.S., and only 6% say the U.S. has top-notch nursing homes and mental health care.

🏀 — Steph Curry, otherwise known as the best shooter of all time, wants to win another ring. But he also wants to secure his place in the history books outside of basketball — as a “businessman, a humanitarian, and — slowly but surely — an activist and more vocal political leader,” Matt Sullivan writes for Rolling Stone.

—@JohnGreen: The United States will soon drop out of the Top 50 nations in terms of life expectancy. Every country above us has a public option for health insurance of a publicly funded health care system. Not some. Not most. Every single one.

—@BryanDGriffin: There is absolutely no issue with the Governor sharing his Christian values or utilizing them in his decision-making as a leader.

—@IleanaGarcia: When my mother first arrived in America it was the Jewish community in Miami Beach that welcomed her and my grandmother. We are forever grateful! Growing up these wonderful resilient women embedded gratitude and showed me to always pass the blessings on to others. @JCSSFL תודה

—@SenPizzo: Because of redistricting, there’s a @FLSenate race of particular and personal concern. I will no longer represent Miami Beach, a city full of diversity. M.B. deserves a State Senator who will celebrate and protect — not vilify — that diversity. @Raquel_MiamiBch is that person.

“Ron DeSantis’ ‘full armor of God’ rhetoric reaches Republicans. But is he playing with fire?” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — “Put on the full armor of God. Stand firm against the left’s schemes. You will face flaming arrows, but if you have the shield of faith, you will overcome them, and in Florida, we walk the line here,” DeSantis told the audience at Hillsdale College in February. “And I can tell you this, I have only begun to fight.”

The Republican Governor, a strategic politician, is increasingly using biblical references in speeches that cater to those who see policy fights through a morality lens and flirting with those who embrace nationalist ideas that see the true identity of the nation as Christian.

He and other Republicans on the campaign trail are blending elements of Christianity with being American and portraying their battle against their political opponents as one between good and evil. Those dynamics have some political observers and religious leaders worrying that such rhetoric could become dangerous, as it could mobilize fringe groups who could be prone to violence to have the government recognize their beliefs.

“I think, at best, DeSantis is playing with fire,” said Brian Kaylor, a Baptist minister in Missouri who has studied the interaction between religion and politics for over two decades. “If asked, I’m sure he would tell you he is not telling people to literally go and fight. But this rhetoric in this political environment is dangerous.”





“DeSantis tried to help a developer pass a bill making it easier to turn affordable housing into high-priced apartments” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Emails show that senior staffers to DeSantis worked with lobbyists for The Vestcor Companies on a proposal during the 2022 Legislative Session that would have made it easier for apartment developers like Vestcor to convert rent-controlled, affordable-housing units that were built with public subsidies into higher-priced, market-rate apartments and condos. DeSantis aides also met to discuss the proposal with John Rood, the founder and chair of Vestcor. After scathing headlines from Jacksonville to Key West, Vestcor backed down somewhat and lawmakers ultimately passed a more benign version of the bill. DeSantis’ office has so far refused to release public records that would reveal more details about his administration’s work with the company.

“Charlie Crist agrees to three debates, confirms at least one matchup against DeSantis” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — DeSantis and Crist have settled on at least one debate after the Democratic challenger RSVP’d to three prospective debates. Crist’s list includes the prominent “Before You Vote” Debate, as well as the WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach Debate and the Decision 2022 Debate. However, the “Before You Vote” Debate is a hollow pledge, as DeSantis will not participate in that debate, the only event set to broadcast statewide. But DeSantis has agreed to participate in at least one debate, the debate hosted by WPEC CBS 12, a TV station owned by the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group. The debate will air Oct. 12.

“Giffords PAC backs Crist” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — One of the nation’s top gun safety groups will have Crist’s back this fall. Giffords PAC endorsed the former Congressman’s campaign for Governor. The organization praised Crist and running mate Karla Hernández as strong advocates for reform. “Charlie Crist has been a longtime advocate for common-sense gun safety measures. Throughout his career in public service, he has always put Floridians’ safety first,” said former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. The former Congresswoman pointed to Crist’s voting record, including legislation passed in response to the recent mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

Assignment editors — Crist will join Rep. Patricia Williams for a meet and greet with local Black seniors to share his vision of Florida for All: 9:15 a.m., Pompano Beach. Location upon RSVP at [email protected].

“Kamala Harris continues to edge DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 polling” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to be discussed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, but polling shows he’d have a tough time against one hypothetical opponent. September’s Harvard-Harris Poll again posed the question of who respondents would choose in a theoretical matchup between DeSantis and Vice President Harris. As in previous months, DeSantis was close behind the California Democrat. Harris drew 41% support, with DeSantis commanding 38% backing, and a remaining 21% of respondents unsure when presented a choice between the two.

“‘We know better’: Marco Rubio warns of internal Marxist threat, globalism in NatCon keynote” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As U.S. Sen. Rubio sees it, the seeds of America’s present division were born at the end of the Cold War. The last great threat to global accord was extinguished, birthing a new era that many believed would unify cultures, people and nations. Forget the preceding millennia. For those optimists, humans were on the precipice of a historic, leftward turn onto a path bright with possibilities and devoid of the obstacles born of human nature, selfishness, greed, cruelty, and tribalism that plagued all prior generations.

“Alan Cohn pushes Laurel Lee for answer on whether she’d back a federal abortion ban” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Cohn is spotlighting comments Lee made about abortion during her congressional Primary, and demanding she makes clear whether she would let Congress pass a complete ban on terminating pregnancies. Specifically, Cohn’s campaign pointed to an extended interview Lee granted to News Channel 8. During that talk, Lee did say she’d leave it to states how to regulate abortion. But with congressional Republicans working on a possible federal bill limiting abortion in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Cohn wants a direct answer from Lee on how she would vote on such a measure. In that July 31 interview, Lee said she was pro-life but favored some exceptions.

“Former Democratic candidate endorses Rachel Plakon for HD 36” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Plakon picked up a surprising endorsement from a former House District 36 candidate, Democrat Rod Joseph. “She is hardworking,” Joseph said. “She was campaigning two days after she gave birth. That shows character.” Plakon, for her part, embraced the support. “I’m honored to have the support of combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient Lt. Rodenay Joseph for the District 36 General Election,” Plakon said. “In today’s divided political environment, it’s increasingly important that candidates of both major parties build bridges across the aisle, where possible, with members of the other party. I appreciate Rod’s friendship and service to our nation.”

“Brian Scott releases new ad slamming Pat Gerard over tax increases” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Scott has released a new campaign ad as he competes with Gerard for the District 2 seat. The 30-second ad, called “Tough Times,” is set to run across Pinellas County. In the ad, Scott talks taxes — promising to end tax hikes and criticizing Gerard for tax increases. “Every year our taxes go up. And every year, Pat Gerard wants more — more gas taxes, sales taxes, property taxes — in good times, tough times, even during a pandemic. Pat Gerard never met a tax she didn’t like,” Scott asserts in the ad.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Social media firms are prepping for the Midterms. Experts say it may not be enough” via Shannon Bond of NPR — With two months to go until the Midterms, tech companies are getting ready: rolling out fact checks, labeling misleading claims and setting up voting guides. The election playbooks being used by Facebook, Twitter, Google-owned YouTube and TikTok are largely in line with those they used in 2020 when they warned that both foreign and domestic actors were seeking to undermine confidence in the results. But the wave of falsehoods in the wake of that election has continued to spread, espoused by hundreds of Republican candidates on ballots this fall. That’s left experts who study social media wondering what lessons tech companies have learned from 2020 — and whether they are doing enough this year.

“DeSantis hands out $1K bonuses to first responders” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis personally put the $1,000 bonuses for first responders into recipients’ hands at an event in Jacksonville on Monday, the first checks to be distributed. The money, which will go to nearly 100,000 first responders and police officers across the state, comes from the federal government as part of the COVID-19 stimulus funds, which DeSantis has railed against as the main source of inflation. Anyone employed in law enforcement, fire rescue and as an emergency medical technician as of May 1 is eligible. DeSantis pushed for the bonuses last year because of the work that police and first responders did responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How Florida used COVID-19 relief to fund law enforcement” via Selene San Felice of Axios — Florida is among the states that used portions of American Rescue Plan Act funding aimed at COVID-19 recovery to shore up police and other law enforcement. Through ARPA, Joe Biden gave cities and counties $350 billion to recover from COVID-19, the largest infusion of federal funding to local governments in almost 40 years. Some $52.6 billion of that $350 billion was categorized as “Revenue Replacement,” a vague catchall category. And more than half that money went to projects that mentioned police, law enforcement, courts, jails and prisons.

“Shevrin Jones tapped to serve on DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Miami Sen. Jones has been appointed to serve on the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee. Jones recently tweeted his thanks to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and President Biden. Jones, the first openly gay lawmaker elected to the Senate in 2020, said he considers it quite an honor. “These are individuals who have deep roots in the Democratic Party, whether it be financially or whether it be institutional knowledge,” Jones said of the committee he’s going to be joining. “These people are the ones who are moving the needle of the party.” Jones is fresh off winning a three-way Primary by overwhelming margins, ensuring his second term in the Senate.

Happening today — The Florida Board of Governors begin a two-day meeting: 9:30 a.m., University Conference Center — University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Pensacola. Zoom link here.

“Joe Biden turns urgently to critical task of holding the Senate” via Marisa Lati of The Washington Post — In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, recently, Biden excoriated “MAGA Republicans” who refuse to condemn political violence. So began Midterm campaign season for Biden, whose three visits to Pennsylvania in a single week reflect how sharply the White House is focused on keeping Democratic control of the Senate. Biden traveled last week to Wisconsin and Ohio, hitting two more Senate battlegrounds, and many more such trips are expected. The visits to Pennsylvania in particular suggest the critical nature of the Senate control, since that state probably represents the Democrats’ greatest opportunity to flip a seat in the chamber.

“Biden touts new drug pricing law amid cancer, biotech push” via Lauren Clason of Roll Call — Biden on Monday hit the campaign trail to unveil new initiatives in biotechnology and a leader for a new health research agency key to his “Cancer Moonshot” initiative. Biden also touted the newly enacted health, climate and tax law that the White House expects will save Medicare enrollees thousands of dollars on cancer drugs through a new $2,000 annual out-of-pocket cap in Medicare Part D. The administration cited as an example Janssen’s prostate cancer drug Zytiga, which has an expected out-of-pocket cost of more than $8,000 per year. Republicans have accused Biden of hypocrisy over billions of dollars the new law is expected to siphon from the pharmaceutical industry through a process to negotiate prices directly with manufacturers for some high-cost drugs.

“As U.S. rail strike looms, White House aides scramble to avert crisis” via Tyler Pager, Lauren Kaori Gurley and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — Biden made calls to union leaders and rail companies Monday, pressing for a deal to avert a national railroad strike that is days away from shutting down much of the country’s transportation infrastructure, according to a White House official. Biden administration officials have also started preparing for a potential shutdown, warning a strike could seriously damage the U.S. economy, as well as hurt Democrats in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Biden’s calls follow unsuccessful emergency meetings at the White House last week, which have been led by the White House National Economic Council and included Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is also involved in trying to broker the impasse.

“Donald Trump fights back against DOJ in dispute over classified records” via Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to keep in place her order that blocked the Justice Department from continuing its criminal investigation into the highly sensitive government records stashed in the basement of his Mar-a-Lago estate. The filing, a response to prosecutors’ warning that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s unorthodox directive, preventing FBI investigators from accessing the files seized in their Aug. 8 search, was harming national security, urges the Trump-appointed judge to stay the course. Trump directly praised Cannon last week, calling her initial ruling “courageous” and lashing out at the Justice Department for moving to appeal her order.

“‘I’m just not going to leave’: New book reveals Trump vowed to stay in White House” via Jeremy Herb of CNN — Trump repeatedly told aides in the days following his 2020 election loss that he would remain in the White House rather than let Biden take over, according to reporting provided to CNN from a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. “I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide, according to Haberman. “We’re never leaving,” Trump told another. “How can you leave when you won an election?” Trump’s insistence that he would not be leaving the White House, which has not been previously reported, adds new detail to the chaotic post-election period.

“Mike Pence, defied subpoenas, and a final report: The Jan. 6 panel’s endgame” via Nicholas Wu and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Members of the Jan. 6 select committee are confronting a momentous to-do list, including some of their most precedent-setting decisions, as they prepare to present closing arguments about Trump’s bid to overturn his loss in 2020. With barely 16 weeks until the panel dissolves, its nine lawmakers are still deciding when to release a comprehensive final report, as well as hundreds of witness transcripts that could provide extensive new details about Trump’s behavior surrounding the Capitol attack. As the Jan. 6 committee hits a slew of last-lap decisions that could shape its legacy, it’s likely to contend with internal pressures that often befall time-limited congressional investigations.

“Kevin Marino Cabrera hauls eye-popping $300K in three weeks for Miami-Dade Commission race” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — For some political candidates, a $300,000 haul is a cycle-long achievement. For Republican government relations specialist Cabrera, it was just three weeks’ work, as he competes for the District 6 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission. Since the Aug. 23 Primary Election, Cabrera has raised $110,000 through his campaign account and another $198,000 through his political committee, Dade First PC. A disproportionate chunk of Cabrera’s fundraising came from real estate businesses in Miami-Dade. His three-week gains are significantly more than that of his runoff opponent, Republican Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors. Fors reported accepting less than $11,000 through his campaign account and $29,000 through his political committee, NextGen Florida Leadership.

“Books coming to your child’s school library? Not until you have a chance to weigh in” via Giuseppe Sabella of the Palm Beach Post — Curating school libraries — a job previously left to media specialists and other school staff — will soon involve everyone in the community. Under a forthcoming change to district policy, Palm Beach County schools will hold off on purchasing books or accepting donations until the public has had a chance to review and dispute any new additions to campus libraries or student reading lists. The policy, which is up for a vote by the school board on Nov. 30, is meant to align the district with a new state law, which requires input from “community stakeholders” before schools can add books to their collections.

“Florida Keys spiny lobster industry hit by housing crisis, labor shortage” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Living where you work in Florida is a real problem for thousands of state residents, and it’s causing problems across industries. Harvesting spiny lobster, also known as the rock lobster, is bigger in the Keys than in most places, but folks can’t get crews to fully staff their boats. “Lack of crew has become a pretty significant issue down in Florida, particularly the Florida Keys,” Christina Wiegand, a fishery social scientist with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC), said at the Council’s meetings this week.

“Controversial new voting law tested Brevard elections officials and voters during Primary” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — By all accounts, the Aug. 23 Primary Election was a successful test run of Brevard County elections under a contentious new statewide voting security law put in place earlier this year by the Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis. But the sudden announcement of Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott’s pending resignation has raised questions over whether the new law could further complicate the November General Election amid a rapid transfer of power just weeks before voters hit the polls. Scott has hinted that Senate Bill 90 was a major reason for the timing of her Oct. 4 retirement, which comes in the middle of election season.

“Orlando abortion clinic faces $193K fine for allegedly violating Florida law, fears bankruptcy” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — The Center of Orlando for Women is fighting a $193,000 fine from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration after the Orlando abortion clinic was found to have reportedly performed abortions without following a law that requires a 24-hour waiting period. The law, passed in 2015, was tied up in court until April 25, when a Leon County circuit judge upheld it. It requires people seeking abortions to come in person to a clinic to receive information, then to schedule an additional appointment at least 24 hours later to get the procedure.

“Orlando offers initial OK on $1.5 billion budget” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando City Commissioners OK’d the proposed $1.54 billion budget for next year and signed off on keeping the property-tax rate at the same figure for the ninth straight year. Both votes came just after 5 p.m. Monday, and Commissioners will vote on them again on Sept. 26 to formally approve the budget. The proposal sets the tax rate at 6.65 mills, which means property owners will pay $6.65 per $1,000 in taxable value, netting the city about $287 million in revenue used to cover city services including police, fire and solid waste. At that rate, the city is expected to collect about 8.6% more than last year.

“Activist investor Dan Loeb backs off pushing Disney to sell ESPN” via Robbie Whelan of The Wall Street Journal — Loeb signaled Sunday morning on Twitter that he is backing off his push to persuade The Walt Disney Co. to spin off its popular sports television network ESPN. The change of heart comes after Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in media interviews at this weekend’s D23 Expo event — an annual gathering of Disney fans where the company announces new shows and films — that he has plans for ESPN to be a big growth engine and a large part of the company’s entertainment offerings. “As Bob has said, ESPN is an integral part of The Walt Disney Co., and he believes that its full potential will continue to be realized,” said Disney representative Kristina Schake on Sunday.

“Tampa casino workers get raises as Seminole Hard Rock sets $100M for wages” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — More than 1,500 employees at Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are about to get a raise, thanks to a $100 million ante from the gaming mecca’s owners. Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announced Monday that it’s boosting the salaries of thousands of employees nationwide as part of a bid to attract and retain workers by bringing minimum wages above those at both the state and federal level. The raises will apply to non-tipped employees, from cooks and housekeepers to security and call center workers. Most hourly wages in those roles will start at $18 to $21 per hour, well above Florida’s minimum wage of $10.

“New ballot item allows Lee County voters to choose if they want to elect a new School Superintendent” via Dave Elias of NBC2 News — Recently hired Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier could be out of a job soon if voters decide they want to start electing their Superintendent. The county quit electing Superintendents back in the 1970s as the district began to grow quickly. In November, voters are going to be asked whether or not they want to elect a new Superintendent. A political action committee has formed and said that the wording on the ballot is confusing so they are asking voters to vote “no.” The wordy referendum will appear at the end of the ballot, and it essentially asks if you want to elect your next Superintendent.

“Lee County GOP to consider branding WHO as terrorists and barring IRS and FBI agents” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lee County Republicans this week will consider resolutions demanding Florida outlaw electronic voting machines and federal agents. They will also consider whether to declare the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Economic Forum (WEF) as terrorist organizations. The series of controversial resolutions will appear on the agenda for a special meeting to be held on Sept. 15 at party headquarters. The meeting will be closed to the public, with only REC members permitted to attend.

“Lakesha Burton cuts ties with consultant in Jacksonville Sheriff bid” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Burton will no longer work with consultant John Daigle, but the two have somewhat divergent narratives as to why. “When Chief Burton played basketball, it was very common at halftime for the coach to review what happened in the first half that worked, and what didn’t, then make any changes needed. That’s what happened here,” Burton’s campaign contended. Those adjustments came after a complaint to the Florida Elections Commission and regarded material that was outside of Daigle’s purview. “The Burton for Sheriff Campaign notified Daigle Creative on Friday the campaign had terminated the agency’s consulting contract. It’s worth noting that the FEC has yet to determine if the complaint even merits investigation, and most of the complaint involves fundraising issues which were outside our agency’s scope of service,” Daigle contends.

“Nassau County School District climbs to No. 2 ranking among 67 Florida districts” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The Nassau County School District has a lot on its hands, a prohibitively expensive standard of living that is a problem in attracting and keeping teachers and staff, and the resulting severe labor shortage that accompanies it. Then, there’s skyrocketing growth and the children that come with families moving into the many new houses going up every day, especially between Interstate 95 and Amelia Island. In spite of these struggles, Nassau County can claim status as the No. 2 school district in Florida out of 67 districts for the 2021-22 school year.

“Students at UF secretly recorded nude in dorm bathrooms, showers angry over sentence for man linked to cases at four universities” via Fresh Take Florida — University of Florida (UF) students who were secretly recorded nude in dormitory bathrooms and showers say they are disappointed that a judge sentenced the man responsible to no additional time behind bars. Alachua County Circuit Judge James Colaw last week sentenced Deontre Donnell Mason to one year of house arrest followed by four years of probation with electronic monitoring. Mason pleaded no contest to nine felony charges of video voyeurism. Police said Mason had secretly recorded students in the second-floor bathrooms and showers using his blue iPhone in December. They found 37 videos of 18 women from the University of Florida on his phone.

“Hike in teachers’ starting base pay, to $48,700, set for Duval County School Board vote” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The base pay for starting teachers in Jacksonville is poised to rise to $48,700 annually under contract language the Duval County School Board will consider. The $1,200-a-year increase represents a 2.5% hike in the base wage, but the effects of new pay scales on individual teachers will vary based on factors including their education, work experience and job evaluations. Florida has 22 separate laws controlling how teacher salaries are set, and pay scales approved by the board must be reviewed for compliance by the Florida Department of Education before the raises can take effect, said Terrie Brady, president of Duval Teachers United. The county’s median teacher salary for last school year was $50,000.50, ranking 12th out of 67 counties.

“Lawsuit filed against County Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler over residency claims” via Andrew Caplan of the Gainesville Sun — The suit, filed last week in court, contests Wheeler’s decisive Democratic Primary victory over Charlie Jackson, where the former schoolteacher earned nearly 73% of the popular vote. She is now set to face off against former Gainesville Mayor Ed Braddy, a Republican, in the November election. In May, the Gainesville Sun reported inconsistencies with Wheeler’s residency claims due to a homesteaded property she owns with her husband outside her district. Under Florida law, elected County Commissioners must live within the district they represent at the time of election. Wheeler said Monday that she has yet to receive a summons or see the complaint filed against her. “This is just a nuisance,” she said. “It’s just going to be costly.”

“Quincy residents will receive $100 credit for ‘relief’ from rising utility bills” via Christopher Cann of the Tallahassee Democrat — The City of Quincy will give $100 credit to all city utility customers to help them pay their power bills. The money will be credited to Quincy utility accounts Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief Leroy Smith. A request for the number of utility customers in Quincy has not been fulfilled as of Monday afternoon. The population of Quincy is just over 8,000, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. The pledge to help locals pay their rising utility costs with a one-time credit came after an Aug. 23 meeting where City Commissioners voted unanimously to reallocate community assistance dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to specifically address utility bills.

“Pensacola Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves’ transition team will hold first meeting on Sept. 21” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Reeves’ first transition team meeting will be Sept. 21, Reeves said speaking at City Hall during Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson’s weekly news conference Monday. Reeves said retired Navy Capt. Tim Kinsella, who Reeves tapped to lead his transition team, will likely announce who will be serving on the team later this week. “I know we’ve slated that announcement to be this week, of course, given the fact that the meeting is on the 21st, but I don’t want to speak for him in terms of ensuring that it is final and ready to go,” Reeves said.

“1st plat of Jubilee project in Pace — 260 homes on 318 acres — clears another hurdle” via Alex Miller of the Pensacola News Journal — The preliminary plat of the first phase of the Jubilee project in Pace has been approved by county engineering. This segment includes 260 homes on 318 acres. The Jubilee development is a roughly 2,700-acre project planned to include housing, schools, a medical campus, commercial areas and more. It will sit north of Pace, mainly between Willard Norris and Luther Fowler roads. Developers say the project draws inspiration from the picturesque town of Seaside in Walton County and from Celebration, a master-planned community south of Orlando founded by The Walt Disney Co.. County officials and staff have said this phase earned this early approval because it meets standard county code. The next steps will involve the county reviewing a final plat and construction plans.

“After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is ‘bringing back the local vibe’” via Tina Harbuck of Northwest Florida Daily News — For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, and in 2017, it was canceled because of Hurricane Nate. “It’s been two years; we need to have it. We’re getting back in the groove,” said Missy Schofield, treasurer for the seafood festival committee. “We’re trying to do a little bit different stuff … to help bring the local vibe back.”

“Miami-Dade schools censor Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, won’t let students see his play” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — The same afternoon after the Miami-Dade School Board voted to suspend the district’s recognition of national LGBTQ History Month in October, school officials also quietly rejected — via email — the work of one of the most prominent Cuban Americans in U.S. cultural life.

Miami-Dade County Public School’s Division of Academics is refusing to allow high school students to attend — as they have in the past — Miami New Drama’s staging of Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work “Anna in the Tropics.” This year’s is the 20th-anniversary presentation of the play.

Why the rejection? The school district’s not saying.

Is it because Cruz is gay? The district would never say that outright. But after the spectacle of last week’s School Board meeting, at which members were cowed into voting down recognizing LGBTQ History Month by hostile parents and un-Christian-like religious leaders — even the Proud Boys showed up — it’s not too far a leap in logic these days.

MDCPS students have been bused to see this stellar play before. The district should tell them — and the rest of us — what’s changed.

“As the Midterms near, Republicans finalize their nihilism agenda” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post — Tech billionaire and GOP megadonor Peter Thiel posed a question to the nattering nabobs of the Republican Party at a conservative conference on Sunday. “Should we maybe have more of a positive agenda?” he asked, complaining, “We’re leaning way too far into pure nihilistic negation.” While most of the party has been engaged in an everything-sucks, destroy-the-system campaign that is as dishonest as it is relentless, candidates bankrolled by Thiel have indeed been coming up with new ideas. They’ve floated enacting a federal “personhood” law, privatizing Social Security and even replacing American democracy with something like a monarchy.

“I wasn’t never Trump — but I say not again” via Dave Seminara of The Wall Street Journal — I left the country for nearly a month this summer and came back to find that Democrats were rising in generic polls and Biden’s approval rating had ticked up. That shouldn’t be possible given the state of dysfunction in which we now live. Trump’s most ardent fans fail to grasp the depths of his unpopularity. Some seem to live in a fantasy land, still believing he won 2020 in a landslide. If Republicans want to escape the nightmarish conditions Biden has inflicted on the country, they can’t allow Trump to continue to lead the party. DeSantis and other conservative leaders don’t have to denounce Trump. But they must distance themselves from him and talk Trump’s most ardent supporters off the ledge.

“Rick Scott’s epic fail at GOP campaign job: squandered millions, crap candidates” via Diane Roberts of Florida Phoenix — Nobody likes Sen. Scott. Dogs don’t like him. Children don’t like him. Even Mitch McConnell struggles to be civil to the man. Maybe it’s his spectacular mismanagement of Republican Party campaign cash. That and seriously crap candidates. The NRSC has canceled TV buys in key Midterm states while Democrats, with nearly twice as much cash in the bank, are ramping up their ads. No wonder Republican donors feel burned.

“Gas prices are at a 7-month low” via Carl Lisciandrello of WUSF — The average price of a gallon of gas dropped to $3.45 cents a gallon on Sunday. That’s down 9 cents from the previous week, and 17 cents over the last two weeks, following a brief 9-cent rise in late August. It’s also $1.44 less than in mid-June when prices hit record highs. Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA, says prices could continue to fall over the next week. “The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower,” Jenkins said in a news release. “Unless fundamentals shift, Florida’s average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week.”

