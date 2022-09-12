Kamala Harris continues to edge Ron DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 polling

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be discussed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, but polling shows he’d have a tough time against one hypothetical opponent.

September’s Harvard-Harris Poll again posed the question of who respondents would choose in a theoretical matchup between DeSantis and Vice President Kamala Harris. As in previous months, DeSantis was close behind the California Democrat.

Harris drew 41% support, with DeSantis commanding 38% backing, and a remaining 21% of respondents unsure when presented a choice between the two.

This is consistent with previous polling from this outfit in recent months, surveys that mostly show Harris with a narrow edge.

A Harvard/Harris Poll from May shows Harris was the choice of 41% of respondents, with DeSantis at 38% and 20% undecided.

Harris commanded the support of 42% of those polled, with DeSantis the choice of 38% of respondents, in the April survey.

A February poll showed Harris the choice of 41% of those surveyed, with DeSantis at 39%.

A January Harvard/Harris Poll, meanwhile, showed DeSantis 1 point ahead of Harris, with 40% support and just 39% for the Vice President.

Despite the polling trend suggesting that more Americans would want Harris over DeSantis as President, the Governor has called the Vice President “impeachment insurance” for President Joe Biden in the recent past.

“So, here’s the thing. I thought Biden picking her at first was the worst decision ever because she’s not great. But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th Amendment insurance anyone could have,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle in July.

“Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head,” DeSantis told Fox News Channel viewers.