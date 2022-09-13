September 13, 2022
Ballard Partners sets up shop in Sarasota
Todd Josko takes the lead in Ballard Partner's new Sartasota office.

Todd-Josko
Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office.

Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota.

Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

“As Florida’s growth continues to boom, Southwest Florida is a burgeoning market for Florida business and also plays a critical role in Florida governance and elections,” said Brian Ballard, the founder and president of Ballard Partners. “We are delighted to be expanding the firm’s significant footprint in Florida under Todd’s leadership, given his long-standing personal ties and unique knowledge of Sarasota and Manatee Counties.”

Josko has more than 25 years of experience in state and municipal government relations, public affairs, strategic communications and political strategies, and has been a partner in the firm’s Tampa office since 2016.

Before joining Ballard Partners, Josko founded a Tampa-based public affairs firm that he led for 15 years. He has helped Fortune 500 companies and trade associations successfully resolve governmental and regulatory challenges, particularly on issues affecting growth, transportation, economic development and water quality. Earlier in his career, he served as a legislative aide to a state Representative from Manatee County.

“I am excited to plant the Ballard Partners flag in my hometown of Sarasota,” Josko said. “With our firm’s local, state, federal and international reach, our capabilities are unrivaled in Southwest Florida.”

Josko formerly held a senior-level position with an international strategic communications firm and has advised many national, state and local Republican candidates. He holds a master’s degree in political science from Florida State University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.

The firm’s Tampa office will continue to be led by Ana Cruz.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

