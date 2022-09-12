Shevrin Jones tapped to serve on DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee

Miami Sen. Shevrin Jones is getting a place next to some national Democratic Party bigwigs. He’s been appointed to serve on the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Jones recently tweeted his thanks to the DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and President Joe Biden. Jones, the first openly gay lawmaker elected to the Senate in 2020, said he considers it quite an honor.

“These are individuals who have deep roots in the Democratic Party, whether it be financially or whether it be institutional knowledge,” Jones said of the committee he’s going to be joining. “These people are the ones who are moving the needle of the party.”

Jones is fresh off winning a three-way Primary by overwhelming margins, ensuring his second term in the Senate.

Donna Brazile, the first Black woman to run a major presidential bid as campaign manager — for former Vice President Al Gore — has been on this same committee. The co-Chairs of the committee are Minyon Moore, former White House political director under President Bill Clinton, and James Roosevelt, an associated commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration.

The Rules & Bylaws Committee of the DNC is responsible for developing the rules for selecting delegates, running the presidential Primaries, and crafting a call to the convention that will nominate the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate. Jones will be in Washington shortly to take his place there, he said.

He’s been making a splash this year, launching Operation BlackOut, which targets Black and Brown progressives who are registered to vote, but don’t, and organizing Stay Woke Go Vote, drawing attention to the ways Republicans are altering election rules.

The reddening hue of Florida’s voters has been much discussed this year, but expect Jones to be talking up the Democrats’ “long game” to turn things around in the state.

“Do we have work to do? Hell yeah,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do. … My goal is … to encourage us to truly look at what that long game looks like. It’s us looking at how we can build the bench … how we can work to train the individuals who are boots on the ground, how we can ensure that we are working year-round, not just during the election cycle.”

“We have to do these things … to get back to making sure Democrats don’t lose the focus, that we have always been the party of the people,” he added.

The White House also tapped Jones, a graduate of Florida A&M University, to serve on the President’s Board of Advisors for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.