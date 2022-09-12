Nassau County School District climbs to No. 2 ranking among 67 Florida districts

The Nassau County School District has a lot on its hands — a prohibitively expensive standard of living that is a problem in attracting and keeping teachers and staff, and the resulting severe labor shortage that accompanies it. Then, there’s skyrocketing growth and the children that come with families moving into the many new houses going up every day, especially between Interstate 95 and Amelia Island.

In spite of these struggles, according to the latest numbers, Nassau County can claim status as the No. 2 school district in Florida out of 67 districts for the 2021-22 school year.



Nassau claimed No. 1 in math, fifth grade science, exceptional student education (ESE) overall and ESE math. District students also tested collectively as No. 2 in English/language arts (ELA), eighth grade science, U.S. history and ESE ELA.

“Those are just phenomenal results that really are amazing, and I’m so proud to be a part of a school district that has this legacy of excellence,” said Misty Mathis, the district’s Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction, at the latest School Board meeting.

The district also landed third in civics and sixth in biology. The curriculum and instruction team presented Board members with a commemorative poster regarding the achievement.

“We wanted to take this moment to thank all of you, because we know that you serve us and serve our schools so proudly,” Mathis said. “We know long nights and long weekends and answering emails and getting back to people and supporting us on a regular basis, and I think you all share in this as well.”

In the last dozen school years, Nassau County placed 10th in 2009-10, sixth in 2012-13, then in 2018-19 showed up in the fourth spot before climbing to third in 2020-21.

“I can say that success doesn’t just happen,” Board Chairwoman Donna Martin said. “Everybody in this district, everybody in this community who pull together and work so hard. And our kids work so hard. It’s an honor, isn’t it?”