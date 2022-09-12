Giffords PAC backs Charlie Crist for Florida Governor

One of the nation’s top gun safety groups will have Democrat Charlie Crist’s back this fall. Giffords PAC endorsed the former Congressman’s campaign for Governor.

The organization praised Crist and running mate Karla Hernández as strong advocates for reform.

“Charlie Crist has been a longtime advocate for commonsense gun safety measures. Throughout his career in public service, he has always put Floridians’ safety first,” said former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat and the organization’s namesake.

Giffords survived a 2011 assassination attempt at a Tucson town hall. Six others were killed. The former Congresswoman pointed to Crist’s voting record, including legislation passed in response to the recent mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

“In Congress, he supported every major piece of gun safety legislation, including legislation to close gun law loopholes and the historic Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” Giffords said.

“His courage to act is what Floridians need at this moment. His running mate, Karla Hernández, is also a steadfast champion for gun safety and has been a leader in the fight to end gun violence. Together, I know they will be able to help secure a safer future for Florida families. We are proud to endorse them today.”

Crist embraced the support of the organization and said Florida has suffered through too many mass casualty events. He specifically cited deadly shootings at Pulse in Orlando in 2016 and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in 2018.

The latter resulted in milestone gun safety legislation signed by Republican then-Gov. Rick Scott, but which sitting Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would have vetoed. DeSantis has also vowed to sign “constitutional carry,” legislation that would allow open carry of firearms without a permit.

“From Parkland to Pulse, Floridians are acutely aware of the pain of gun violence and the hole it leaves in our families and communities,” Crist said.

“Under Governor DeSantis, Florida would be a permitless carry state, making our families and communities less safe — it’s shameful. As Governor, I vow to work to ban assault weapons, institute background checks that actually check backgrounds, and keep guns out of the hands of criminals and terrorists because no other Florida family should feel the loss of a loved one to gun violence. I’m so grateful for Congresswoman Giffords’ support as we work to defeat DeSantis and keep our families, schools, and communities safe.”

The support from Giffords PAC comes days after Ban Assault Weapons Now also endorsed Crist.