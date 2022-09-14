Ethics Commission finds probable cause Broward Sheriff lied

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony must go before an administrative judge or agree to a state Commission on Ethics penalty for using his office corruptly when he failed to disclose on official documents that he was arrested for killing an 18-year-old as a juvenile.

That was the finding published from a closed-door state Ethics Commission meeting that rejected the finding of an investigative report on the matter. He could face a fine from the state Ethics Commission.

Tony was appointed to succeed Sheriff Scott Israel after the Gov. Ron DeSantis removed his predecessor from office in the wake of deputies’ poor performance during the Parkland shooting. Tony was subsequently elected in his own right in 2020. But now, his past has come back to haunt him.

“The Commission rejected the recommendation of its advocate and found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony misused his public position when he provided false information or did not disclose information,” the Wednesday release said.

The release enumerated the times when Tony did not tell the whole truth: during the hiring process for his employment with the Coral Springs Police Department; when he provided false information or did not disclose information during the appointment process for his service as Broward County Sheriff; when completing a notarized form submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement while serving as Broward County Sheriff; and when applying to renew his driver’s license while serving as a law enforcement officer.

The Broward Sheriff’s Officer referred questions about the matter to Tony’s lawyer, Stephen Webster, in Tallahassee. He could not be reached for comment immediately.

However, Melody Hadley, an advocate for the Florida Commission on Ethics, found that at the time of his appointment as a Sheriff, the question about Tony’s background was not asked after Tony provided the Governor’s Office with a one-page biography.

“The Governor’s Office did not request any other employment or personal information from Respondent” Tony, Hadley’s report said.

“Respondent was not required to complete an application prior to being appointed. Chelsea Aaron, director of appointments for the Governor’s Office … researched office records and determined that, like many appointments made in the Governor’s tenure, no application or further information was sought from Respondent prior to his appointment.”

The report also made the case that under Philadelphia law, where Tony was arrested, juvenile acts wouldn’t be treated as “a crime.” As a result, Tony wasn’t really lying or omitting anything when he said he had not had a criminal record expunged, his lawyer argued.

“Under the Juvenile Act in Pennsylvania, juveniles are not charged with crimes, rather, they are charged with committee delinquent acts,” Hadley wrote, citing Tony’s lawyer.