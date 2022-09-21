Following ‘hostile work’ allegations, Ken Welch announces new, promoted staff

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is expected to announce new appointments in his administration, moves in direct response to high-profile resignations earlier in the month from his Deputy Mayor and Communications Director.

As Axios first reported, Welch is expected to appoint current senior advisor Doyle Walsh interim Chief of Staff, a position that will replace the Deputy Mayor title, which Welch eliminated after former Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens’ resignation.

Bay News 9 anchor Erica Riggins is leaving her post to join Welch’s team as the city’s new Public Information Pfficer. Riggins won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Report for her story on students protesting the Iraq war, according to her Bay News 9 bio. She also won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Documentary for a series of reports on growing trends of child abuse.

Alizza Punzalan-Randle, who most recently served as a nonprofit executive for the St. Pete Free Clinic, will assume the role of managing director for communication.

Shelly Loos, who has been working on special projects for Welch’s administration since his inauguration, will serve as director of stakeholder and community engagement.

The shuffle comes after former Communications Director Janelle Irwin Taylor (a former editor for this publication) resigned immediately citing a hostile work environment stemming from her then-direct supervisor, Deputy Mayor Owens.

Irwin Taylor’s resignation was sent Sept. 1, though she first addressed issues with Welch on Aug. 30. Owens tendered her resignation on Sept. 2 after Welch put her on administrative leave pending an investigation. Her resignation was effective Sept. 9.

Welch’s administration canceled an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment following Owens’ resignation, claiming that her departure obviated its need. During a subsequent press conference on Sept. 8, Welch told reporters he did not believe there was a pervasive problem with work culture at City Hall, but said he was implementing new policies to ensure employees had access to and were educated on avenues to report possible issues.

Welch directed staff to develop an assessment of city government to allow employees to give feedback on their current workplace environment and inform policy going forward, according to the Tampa Bay Times.