New Lincoln Project ad hits House GOP plan as a bad ’90s throwback

The Lincoln Project is leaning into a ‘90s throwback theme, comparing a new House Republican plan to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s “Contract With America,” which some wags at the time coined the “Contract on America.”

This week featured a botched launch of the House Republicans’ plan, called the “Commitment to America.” The plan, which accidentally went online before its time, confirmed what some folks long suspected, including pursuing a constitutional ban on abortion, along with cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

The elections section includes repeated references to observer access, which both conjures images of poll worker intimidation and inappropriate access by partisans, something that already happened in the last Presidential Election.

“America doesn’t need a retread of a 20-year-old plan with reckless spending and bad ideas like destroying Social Security,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project.

“This is (House Minority Leader Kevin) McCarthy’s attempt to look relevant to his caucus and change the momentum of the election. McCarthy knows President (Joe) Biden is running rings around them on policy and the economy. President Biden is providing the national leadership the ultra-MAGA Republican Party cannot muster.”

The ad, leading with a Gingrich photo, also begins with ominous music and the expected grave-voiced narrator, who says, “Remember this guy’s ‘Contract with America?’ How’d that go?”

Visuals then change to evening video of the Capitol, and then to Biden signing legislation as the tone of the backing music changes to lighter, quicker and more positive.

“In a few days, the MAGAs will try to sell you another contract for America,” the narrator says. “Everything they’re promising is already happening with President Biden. An economy that works for all Americans, check,” as the video switches to warehouse workers going about their day.

“Record job growth, good-paying jobs growing our economy — that’s Biden, not MAGA,” the narrator continues as images change over to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Peace through strength. Ask Ukraine who stands with them, and who stands with Russia.”

Those standing with Russia, per the ad’s images, are people like U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Energy independence? Yeah, Biden’s got that,” the narrator says over images of wind turbines and solar farms. “Safe and secure communities, check. Millions to improve policing, protecting our communities and civil rights.”

Former President Donald Trump’s escapade with classified government documents also comes in for a mention in the minute-long ad.

“Fight to end corruption and drain the swamp?” the narrator says. “Who are they kidding? For seven years, they left us holding the bag and paying the bill for their reckless spending and bad ideas. Their new contract with America? Promises they’ll never keep. But Joe Biden and the Democrats deliver.”

The ad is set to run on cable news in the Washington market, digitally in unspecified battleground congressional districts, and also digitally on Capitol Hill.