September 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ax the Tax takes swing at Orange County transportation initiative
Image via Pixabay

Jacob OglesSeptember 22, 20224min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Jason Pizzo says he’ll block more state-paid migrant flights from Texas

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Full U.S. visa processing for Cuban citizens to resume in early 2023

2022Headlines

New Lincoln Project ad hits House GOP plan as a bad ’90s throwback

axe-1748305_1280
The group launched its opposition campaign to a Jerry Demings proposal.

Orange County activists opposed to a sales tax are kicking off a campaign to defeat the tax measure on the November ballot.

Outside the Orange County Administration Building, Ax the Tax rallied in Orlando. The event came in response to a measure promoted by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings for a penny increase in the sales tax for transit and transportation improvements.

“Inflation is out of control; gas prices are too high. The cost of renting or buying a place to live is getting further out of reach for many residents of Orange County,” said Brian Henley, Ax the Tax president.

“The Mayor’s proposal spends millions of dollars to further develop the failed SunRail system and will create a bureaucracy that will not be capable of spending the money efficiently. We need solutions that are the right size within our current budget.”

Organizers ahead of the event said they know there will be massive financial support put behind the tax.

“We’re taking on a Goliath in terms of the money that will be spent to get this initiative passed. $1.3 million dollars in PAC money in door knocking canvassers alone,” said Pete Crotty, Ax the Tax co-founder.

Crotty previously ran for a seat on the Orange County Commission, and brother Rich Crotty served as Orange County Mayor the last time a transportation tax appeared on the ballot and was voted down.

Ax the Tax is the same organization that helped defeat a similar transportation tax proposal in 2003. Then the group was largely the brainchild of political operative Doug Guetzloe, who died in 2018. But Demings’ proposal for a tax sparked re-organization of the group.

A pro-tax initiative campaign will be handled by the Demings-Chaired committee Moving Orange County Forward. Demings just won re-election in August, the same day his wife, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, won the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate campaign underway statewide.

Of note, there were vocal Democrats opposed to a hike in sales tax at the rally.

“The proposed sales tax for transportation is simply a bad debt the residents of District 6 cannot afford,” said Cynthia Harris, a Democrat who recently ran for Orange County Commission.

Henley said voters need to understand the impact the tax could have on them personally.

“An example of the difference the tax makes on $5,000, which is where the 7.5% is capped at, would be $50,” Henley said. “Keep in mind that many people finance things over $1,000, therefore Orange County residents would pay interest on the tax increase too. Most simply can’t afford 1% more.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist, Karla Hernandez condemn Rashida Tlaib slam of Israeli 'apartheid government'

nextNew Lincoln Project ad hits House GOP plan as a bad '90s throwback

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories