September 23, 2022
‘Honor, courage, commitment’: New Ron DeSantis ad spotlights Navy ties

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 23, 20223min11

Bean DeSantis
'He will do what is in your best interest, not in his best interest.'

The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out a new ad reminding voters of his military roots.

The new “Honor, Courage, Commitment” ad, aired by the Republican Party of Florida, runs statewide and features the Governor’s former commanding officer in the U.S. Navy, Daniel Bean of Jacksonville.

“Gov. DeSantis is a true servant leader,” Bean proclaimed at the end of the spot, alluding to over a decade of history to back up his claim.

Bean met DeSantis when he was on active duty in 2009 as a Navy Commissioned Officer, and has nothing but praise for the Governor.

“When you’re advising Seal Team 1, you’re making life and death decisions every day,” Bean said, on what appears to be a Navy ship with flags flying behind him.

“And as someone who has served side by side with him, he is selfless and he will do what is in your best interest, not in his best interest,” Bean affirmed.

DeSantis “embodied the core values” of “honor, courage, and commitment,” Bean added, both on active duty and “every day as the Governor of our state.”

The sober-minded meditation on DeSantis’ military service is the latest callback to the Governor’s Navy days, coming after a summer in which DeSantis’ campaign apparatus found multiple ways to cash in on the summer blockbusterTop Gun: Maverick.” These culminated in an ad where he was locked in mortal combat with the corporate media.

DeSantis offered some interesting quotes about today’s Navy in the press tour promoting that ad.

“I take my son to watch “Top Gun: Maverick,” right? And you’re proud of seeing the pilots and all that. Then in real life, what’s the Navy doing? They’re focusing on pronouns and all these other things, this woke garbage, while China’s laughing at us,” DeSantis lamented on the Aug. 13 episode of the The Glenn Beck Program.

See the new DeSantis ad below:

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

11 comments

  • Charlie Crist

    September 23, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Ron DeSantis raped a dead woman in Iraq. Vote for me…I’ll put Tom in the mental hospital.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      September 23, 2022 at 1:28 pm

      DeSantis served and you are a P**** Boy. That’s the facts Jack.

      Reply

      • Charlie Crist

        September 23, 2022 at 1:38 pm

        You going to jail one of these days tough guy! And news flash… nobody gives a sht what anyone has ever done nowadays. Thank TRUMP!!!

        “I like people who weren’t captured.”

        Reply

    • David in Shoreline

      September 23, 2022 at 1:38 pm

      It would be awesome to see the DeSantis campaign subpoena Florida Politics for your IP address and then sue your ass for defamation. Although you are incredibly small potatoes with zero credibility so I guess it doesn’t matter in the long run.

      Reply

    • Stephanie Starr

      September 23, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      You need to shut the hell up! You are slandering a good honest man, your the one that has skeletons in the closet. You have no chance in hell of becoming this great state of Floridas Governor.

      Reply

      • Charlie Crist

        September 23, 2022 at 1:52 pm

        @David: Not one GOP voter or politician has a bit of credibility after backing Trump and his attempts to overturn a free and fair election.

        @Stephanie: Honest men don’t con immigrants into signing up for far right political stunts. Sorry…

        Reply

  • Will Strong

    September 23, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    ““I take my son to watch “Top Gun: Maverick,” right? And you’re proud of seeing the pilots and all that. Then in real life, what’s the Navy doing? They’re focusing on pronouns and all these other things, this woke garbage, while China’s laughing at us,” DeSantis lamented”

    According to the US CIA, China spent $290b on defense in 2019. The US spent $730B.

    Is ds trying to imply somehow that this type of sensitivity (however you feel about it), somehow puts our country in peril?

    Reply

  • David in Shoreline

    September 23, 2022 at 1:35 pm

    That is another great ad from the DeSantis campaign. DeSantis is a true leader on the straight and narrow with a proven track record of accomplishments that benefit Floridians. Crist is a flip flopper who will say whatever it takes to score a vote but won’t follow through on any of it.

    Reply

    • Charlie Crist

      September 23, 2022 at 1:53 pm

      👆 Sounding like a North Korean parade attendee..POW on television.

      Reply

  • will strong

    September 23, 2022 at 1:47 pm

    Stephanie,

    I don’t think that is actually Charlie Crist making those posts.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    September 23, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    Post election, DeSantis will be very lucky to still have a seat in the Governor’s office. He will never be elected President.

    REPUBLICANS ARE AMERICA’S PROBLEM!
    VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE!

    Reply

Categories