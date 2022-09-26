Last Call for 9.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Significantly fewer Floridians ages 45 and older have natural disaster emergency plans, according to AARP.

According to a survey conducted over the summer, only 67% of respondents reported having a plan in 2022, down from 75% three years prior.

“AARP Florida is proactive in raising awareness about the importance of effective preparation each year, and the findings of the latest AARP survey indicating a significant drop in natural disaster emergency plans is concerning,” said AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson. “While we intended to release this survey’s results later in the fall, this warning cannot wait. We urge Floridians to get their emergency plans in place now.”

The decline is most pronounced among homeowners, down from 71% to 55%; among those with annual household incomes of less than $50,000, down from 71% to 59%; and among individuals ages 45 to 49, down from 74% to 58%.

The declines might be because of the influx of new residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ remarks in recent days have included specifics for new Floridians.

AARP also reported an increase in plans to shelter in place instead of evacuating, up from 55% to 61%, crediting the change to lingering concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

OneBlood is making an urgent call for blood donations, particularly for O negative and O positive blood.

“Hurricanes and tropical systems can disrupt blood collections,” OneBlood Senior Vice President Susan Forbes said. “The most critical time for blood donations is prior to any storm or hurricane in order to sustain the blood supply during and immediately after the event.”

OneBlood encourages all eligible donors, even those with other blood types, to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive to ensure blood is available for patients in need. To find a donation location and to make an appointment, visit oneblood.org.

Although the Florida State campus is hunkering down, kickoff is still expected for 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Wake Forest.

“We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference,” said FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford. “As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority.”

Evening Reads

—“Prepare, don’t panic, Gov. Ron DeSantis says as Hurricane Ian inches closer” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“How Democrats gave DeSantis a pass” via Molly Ball of Time

—“DeSantis privately elevates election deniers while publicly staying mum on 2020” via Steve Contorno of CNN

—“Charlie Crist rips DeSantis insurance failures as Ian surges toward Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“CBO: White House plan to relieve student loan debt costs $400 billion” via Jeff Stein and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post

—“Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden” via The Associated Press

—“How Black Americans reshaped politics in Georgia” via Elena Mejía and Alex Samuels of FiveThirtyEight

—“Bracing for impact: Florida schools closing ahead of Ian” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO

—“Sixth property insurer declared insolvent” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida

—“For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Pinellas County mandates evacuations beginning Monday evening” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Florida fortifies Tampa amid threats of flooding from hurricane” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO

—“Lawsuit alleges Baker County detention center denied lawyers access to immigration detainees” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—“NASA plays it safe, will roll Artemis I back from launchpad” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“They’re constantly resupplying the fuel. … There’s no need to panic buy fuel.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay.

Bill Day’s Latest

