September 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

As Ian bears down, campaigning continues for Marco Rubio and Val Demings

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 27, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Al Lawson campaign makes ‘code red’ fundraising pitch to ditch Neal Dunn

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Marco Rubio ‘Seasonal Thing’ ad rips Val Demings’ immigration position

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Gus Bilirakis endorses Laurel Lee in CD 15 contest

0822_RubioDemings_Politicians
"Donations have slowed down, and I'm starting to get worried."

Storm prep stops a lot of campaign messaging. But not all of it, as both Marco Rubio and his opponent continuing to eye the November election Monday night.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings isn’t letting Hurricane Ian’s fearsome trudge toward Florida slow down her fundraising push, even after coming off a month when she collected $7.8 million on ActBlue (as reported by POLITICO).

“I’m starting to worry about this,” Demings wrote. “After a recent poll showed me 1 point behind Marco Rubio, it’s absolutely critical that I reach my midnight fundraising deadline to take the lead in this race – because the winner will decide which party takes Senate control.”

“Donations have slowed down, and I’m starting to get worried that we’re losing momentum just as we’re closing in on Election Day (just over 6 weeks away) and when I need your support the most,” Demings, who raised $47.8 million through June, urged.

A second fundraising email outlined the short term goal.

“I urgently need to reach my $200,000 goal tonight to compete and win. But I’m still coming up $17,296 short,” she warned.

Demings’ emails went out Monday night, continuing a trend of aggressive plays for donations in the Senate race.

Rubio has become famous for the tactic of parlaying Fox News hits into campaign stumps, and the storm offered him yet another platform on Monday’s Hannity.

He bemoaned the “Marxist misfits” who back Demings, right after warning about potentially catastrophic storm impacts for Tampa.

As of the end of June, Rubio had raised $36,748,816, more than $11 million shy of Demings’ total. Demings’ fundraising strength has been a recurring topic during his interviews on friendly Fox.

“I need people’s help. We can’t get outspent and out-raised three to one because we can’t get our story out,” he said in July.

Rubio is following the example of U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, who repeatedly asked for funds on Fox during his successful reelection campaign last year. While hosts eventually caught on, the gimmick worked, and Graham returned to the Senate.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.27.22

One comment

  • meredith shaw

    September 27, 2022 at 4:42 am

    Rubio is such a twit. People arent backing Demings because they are Marxist. They are backing Demjngs because Rubio is an incompetent who has done nothing for Floridians and continues to spew this divisive bs, while strippibg Americans of their freedoms and rights

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more