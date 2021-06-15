Marco Rubio pleads for campaign donations on Fox News Radio

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday asked a national audience to donate to his General Election campaign, expressing concerns that a potential 2022 opponent could dwarf his fundraising.

The Senator made the comments on Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” as part of an extended fulmination about U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running in the Democratic Primary.

“Val Demings is going to raise over $150 million. I mean, $200 million. I mean, these guys, they send out emails, this whole liberal infrastructure gets fired up. Every Republican was out-raised last cycle. So she’ll be formidable. She’s going to raise a ton of money online. I mean, she’s going to post huge numbers, OK,” Rubio told host Guy Benson.

“So if that concerns people, I encourage them to go on my website and help me out: MarcoRubio.com,” Rubio said.

The Senator then went on to another argument he seems to relish making, which is that Demings hasn’t accomplished much in Washington.

“She’s been in Congress five years. She hasn’t done anything. I don’t think she’s passed any meaningful legislation,” Rubio added, continuing a theme established upon Demings’ launch, when he called her a “do-nothing House member.”

“People are going to learn here. We don’t need all the money in the world. We need to raise money, OK, but we’re going to have enough money,” Rubio added.

“She hasn’t done anything. She’s been in Congress almost six years. The only thing she does is vote with (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi. I think if Pelosi gives her permission, her statement is going to be whatever Pelosi says and whatever the Squad says. That’s been her record up until now,” Rubio said.

While Rubio seems worried he won’t be able to match Demings dollar for dollar, his Senate colleague from Florida is more confident in the incumbent.

National Senatorial Republican Committee Chair Rick Scott said Tuesday he expected the race to be less expensive than some pundits predict.

“I don’t think so. Because here’s why. I mean, Marco’s done a good job in his ten years up here. He’s well thought of in the state. He’s worked hard,” Scott said on Fox News Radio. “So as long as we get the message out, I think Marco’s going to have a big win and it won’t be as expensive.”

If Rubio does intend to make a practice of pledge breaks during interviews, he may consider following U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina’s lead, who repeatedly asked for funds during his successful reelection campaign last year. While hosts eventually caught on, the gimmick worked, and Graham returned to the Senate.