Rick Scott downplays Val Demings’ Senate chances

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday dismissed contentions that Florida’s 2022 Senate race will be a historically expensive battle.

His contrarian feeling is that incumbent Marco Rubio is so well regarded in Florida that he should score a relatively easy victory over potential Democratic nominee U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

Though Demings will face a Primary, she has more buzz and momentum than others in the field, leading to the seeming presumption she will be the nominee.

However, Scott doesn’t expect the race to be the most expensive in history.

“I don’t think so. Because here’s why. I mean, Marco’s done a good job in his ten years up here. He’s well thought of in the state. He’s worked hard,” Scott said, driving home the case for Rubio’s third term with flair.

Scott contrasted Rubio’s “good job” with a seemingly more worrisome performance from Demings, a Congresswoman from Orlando who worked her way through the ranks to police chief before launching her political career.

“Demings, you know, she votes 100% with Nancy Pelosi, over 90% with The Squad. That doesn’t fit Florida,” Scott said. “So as long as we get the message out, I think Marco’s going to have a big win and it won’t be as expensive.”

The Senator, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, made the comments on Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” near the tail end of an extended interview Tuesday morning.

Scott’s NRSC followed up the Senator’s dismissal of Demings with an email lambasting her “silence” about criticisms of Israel lobbied by the aforementioned “Squad.”

“Val Demings may be content with remaining quiet but as she seeks a promotion in 2022, she will be in for a surprise when the voters have a chance to share their opinion at the ballot box,” Scott contended.