September 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hurricane Ian’s effects have South Florida sodden … and watching
Palm tree at the hurricane, Blur leaf cause windy and heavy rain

Anne GeggisSeptember 27, 20224min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

FEMA positioning supplies, personnel at ‘strategic locations’ ahead of Hurricane Ian

HeadlinesNE Florida

Nassau County sees Hurricane Ian coming, declares state of emergency

HeadlinesSW Florida

Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida

Palm tree at the hurricane, Blur leaf cause windy and heavy rain
Some parts of Broward County have gotten a month's worth rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Hurricane Ian’s effects have parts of South Florida in a seriously sodden state as the latest advisory puts the area from Boca Raton to Georgia under a tropical storm warning and parts of the Florida Keys under a storm surge watch.

South Florida doesn’t have to fear the inundation that the Gulf Coast might be getting from Hurricane Ian before the end of the week. But the area is experiencing dramatically higher-than-average rainfall, a tornado advisory, and a special marine warning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami.

And the storm’s eastward shifting track could present a hazard for the area, the NWS said.

“Potential impacts due to the eastward shifting track will be an increased potential for tropical storm force winds (mainly in gusts) into our east coast counties,” the NWS tweeted Tuesday morning. “The flooding potential has increased slightly across the interior of South Florida as well.”

Maps Tuesday morning showed Collier County under a tropical storm warning. By the 11 a.m. advisory, a hurricane watch was in effect for that county’s coast. A watch means an event is possible and a warning means it’s imminent.

Tuesday morning, Collier County announced voluntary evacuations and shelters opening Tuesday evening.

“Wind watches and warnings were updated overnight to upgrade tropical storm watches to warnings and expand tropical storm watches into Palm Beach County and portions of Broward and Miami-Dade,” the NWS in Miami tweeted early Tuesday.

Maps show parts of South Florida are getting between 5 and 6 inches of rain in central Broward County. That’s the same amount of rain that fell in some parts of Miami-Dade for the entire month of September last year, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

The NWS issued a tornado watch that’s in effect until 5 p.m., covering everything south from the line between Bonita Springs east to Jupiter Farms. That could mean gusts of 70 mph winds.

For boaters, this is not the best time to be out on the water. The NWS issued a special marine warning for the waters from 20 nautical miles out, from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef in the Florida Keys. Waterspouts are possible and winds greater than 40 mph could be happening, according to the advisory.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIan headed for SW Florida, but Gov. DeSantis warns Tampa, inland areas to brace for impact

nextCitrus County opens shelters, orders coastal evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian

One comment

  • Tom

    September 27, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    Tropical 8 ocean breeze coming. Great time to fly aircraft down in south Florida area. Could get someone epic pictures for national geographic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Ian headed for SW Florida, but Gov. DeSantis warns Tampa, inland areas to brace for impact

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more