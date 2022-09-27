Got the hurricane blews? Enjoy a ‘proper’ Bloody Mary at The Ben

As Floridians brace for Hurricane’s arrival Wednesday, prompting jokes as old as time about hurricane parties and boozy plans to weather the storm, Proper Grit Whiskey Library & Supper Club and Spruzzo’s at The Ben in West Palm Beach are launching new Bloody Marys.

At $100, the sharable Bloody Mary is a creation from Executive Chef Marc Rosen meant to bring people together for socialization and storytelling. It features over-the-top garnishes ranging from king crab and oysters to Italian-style sushi rolls and lamb chops.

The extravagant seafood-themed Bloody Mary is available at Spruzzo’s Mediterranean rooftop restaurant, while the meat and cheese-themed libation can be ordered at Proper Grit’s chophouse.

The Proper Grit Bloody Mary includes a charcuterie of smoked meats and cheeses, pickled carrots, shrimp cocktail, short rib sliders, lollipop lamb chops, barbecue chicken wings & mac ’n cheese waffle, corn fritter, chilled lobster tail, celery, lahvosh crackers and a fried lobster tail.

The Spruzzo Bloody Mary includes king crab, shrimp cocktail, tempura lobster, chilled lobster tail, jumbo lump crab kabok, salmon burger slider, tempura prawn, celery, two oysters with osetra caviar and salmon caviar and Italian-style sushi.

Proper Grit Whiskey Library & Supper Club features a menu of chef-inspired seasonal selections and chophouse offerings with fun and memorable presentations, as well as a high-demand and hard-to-find menu of whiskeys and inventive craft cocktails. The setting provides a relaxed, yet refined public house setting that pays homage to Old Florida’s beginnings.