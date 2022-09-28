Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, low-lying mainland

When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3-5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Tim Cooper met with County Manager Taco Pope “and provided a verbal justification and request to issue an evacuation order,” leading Pope to do exactly that.

“Evacuation of the citizens in (Evacuation Zones A and D) will go into effect at 0800 on September 28th, 2022 and evacuation shall be completed on or before 0800 on September 29th, 2022,” according to the order.

Wednesday’s order is to remain in effect until repealed by Pope or the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners.

“Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return as that will depend on (damage) from the storm and associated assessments deeming it’s safe to return,” the county government said in a statement issued with the evacuation order.

“Upon returning to Nassau County, please have identification available. This will ensure that you don’t have any issues returning to your home. If your identification card does not include your home address, please ensure you have some sort of documentation so they can confirm your address — deed, utility bill, property tax bill, etc.”

The county intends to release sheltering information at some point Wednesday, working with the Nassau County School District to get schools ready for people who need shelter from the storm.

The district earlier canceled classes and after-school activities for Wednesday through Friday.