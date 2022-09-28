September 28, 2022
Bay Pines VA to close through Saturday as Hurricane Ian continues to batter most of the Gulf Coast

September 28, 2022

Bay Pines VA
Previous closures were set to run through Thursday or Friday.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is extending closures within its Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, closing locations for in-person and procedure appointments through Saturday, October 1.

The closure, in response to impacts from Hurricane Ian, applies to the system’s Emergency Department, the St. Petersburg Regional Office, the MidFlorida Credit Union on the VA campus and the Bay Pines National Cemetery, which will close for visitations.

Veterans can schedule virtual appointments at the St. Petersburg Regional Office if internet connectivity is available.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our Veterans and staff, I have made the decision to extend our facility closures,” Bay Pines VA Healthcare Director and CEO Paul M. Russo said. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory of the hurricane and adjust accordingly. As soon as the storm has passed, we will assess the impact to our facilities and reopen when it is safe to do so.”

If veterans have a medical emergency, they should call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.

The VA had previously announced closures at its St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Bradenton VA Clinics, starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and lasting through Friday, among other systemwide closures.

Staff Reports

