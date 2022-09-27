September 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bay Pines VA closes additional facilities ahead of Hurricane Ian

Kelly HayesSeptember 27, 20223min0
Bay Pines VA
The scope of these closures may change as more information comes on the impact of the storm.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is closing several additional locations in its Bay Pines system in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

The department is closing its St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Bradenton VA Clinics, starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and lasting through Friday. The Sebring VA Clinic will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The VA is also extending the closures of facilities such as the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, which will be closed Monday through Friday, including its Emergency Department. The North Pinellas VA Clinic will also be closed through Friday.

The Lee County Healthcare Center, and the Naples and Port Charlotte VA Clinics will be closed through Thursday.

The VA announced that the scope of these closures may change as more information comes on the impact of the storm.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our Veterans and staff, I have made the decision to adjust the closures of our facilities,” said Paul M. Russo, Bay Pines VA CEO. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory of Hurricane Ian and adjust accordingly. As soon as the storm has passed, we will assess the impact to our facilities and reopen when it is safe to do so.”

In addition to the system’s outlying clinics, the following areas on the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center will be closed until Friday:

— The St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments. If there is internet connectivity, veterans can visit VA VERA (force.com) to schedule virtual appointments

— The MidFlorida Credit Union

— The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time

The VA is encouraging individuals to ensure they are prepared for the storm, noting wide uncertainty in the storm’s current projected path. Individuals can obtain information to ensure they are hurricane ready at the VA’s Emergency Preparedness webpage.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAs Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

nextAT&T readies for Hurricane Ian with ‘arsenal’ of equipment, personnel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Ian headed for SW Florida, but Gov. DeSantis warns Tampa, inland areas to brace for impact

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more