As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

Uncertainty abounds Tuesday in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency.

Mayor Lenny Curry and city leaders rolled out a series of adjustments ahead of the storm, including an emergency declaration effective noon Wednesday.

The Jacksonville City Council will discuss the emergency declaration at its meeting Tuesday, Curry said.

The Legends Center on Soutel will be open tomorrow evening for those who need emergency shelter. This is the only confirmed shelter at the moment.

Jacksonville Beach is already under a state of emergency, with Neptune Beach to declare its own this afternoon, and Atlantic Beach to follow on Wednesday, Curry added.

Also confirmed: Duval County Public Schools will close Thursday and Friday as the storm approaches. Wednesday is an early dismissal day for the district, and those early dismissals will be moved up an additional 45 minutes.

Jacksonville schools will join a host of others in the region to curtail operations ahead of the storm.

Florida State College at Jacksonville and Jacksonville University will close Wednesday through Friday.

Schools will be closed in Baker, Bradford, Clay and Putnam Counties Wednesday through Friday also. Nassau County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, but with no after school activities Wednesday ahead of the storm’s anticipated approach.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duval and counties south as of Tuesday morning.

A St. Johns River Storm Surge Warning is forecast currently to be between three and five feet above normal, levels below those of the catastrophic Irma of 2017.

Expect more changes to the local forecast as the storm approaches Florida.

“Ian could possibly be a hybrid of Irma,” Curry said, invoking memories of the 2017 storm that brought historic flooding to much of Duval County, and urging people in areas that flooded then to evacuate ahead of a potential repeat scenario.