September 29, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nursing home group establishes relief fund for long-term care staff

Staff ReportsSeptember 29, 20222min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Curfews span the state following Hurricane Ian’s impact

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief

APoliticalHeadlines

Ian becomes a hurricane again, sets sights on South Carolina

hands nursing homes
All proceeds the Florida Health Care Association collects for the fund will be directed to impacted staff.

Thousands of  nursing home and assisted living facility staff who care for the poor elderly and disabled have been impacted by Hurricane Ian according to the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA).

Through its 501c-3 tax exempt organization, the Florida Health Care Education and Development Foundation, the FCHA established a “Hurricane Relief Fund” to help assist its nursing home members’ staffs who have been adversely impacted by the devastating storm. All proceeds will be directed to the long term care workers.

Donations can be made online here  or mailed in along with the donation form.

Hurricane Ian left a path of damage and destruction along many areas of Florida, impacting the lives of thousands of heroic caregivers working in our member nursing centers and assisted living facilities,” the FHCA said in announcing the establishment of the fund. “Our goal is to assist as many of them as possible through your generous donations. All donations we receive will go directly to those in need.”

The FHCA said that as of Thursday morning there were upward of 20 nursing homes in Southwest Florida that had lost their power and were relying on generators.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHurricane Ian can wreak havoc on mental health, too, community behavioral health providers warn

nextHurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Nearly a quarter of Florida customers without power after Hurricane Ian

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more