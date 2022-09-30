September 30, 2022
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark

Staff ReportsSeptember 30, 20223min0

duke energy florida michael
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed.

Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday.

The most prevalent current outages are in south St. Petersburg and Gulfport, where more than 20,000 are still without power, as well as Historic Old Northeast, Shore Acres, northeast St. Pete, Pinellas Park, Kenneth City and Largo. However, outages are still prevalent throughout the county.

“Ian has moved north, leaving behind massive destruction. Our workforce, more than 10,000 strong, has begun making repairs,” Duke noted on its website. “We will have estimated times of restoration available for all customers no later than Friday night.”

Many customers already have restoration estimates. Parts of Greater Pinellas Point, where outages are widespread, show restoration estimates as early as Saturday, for example. The same estimated time of repair is indicated for outages in several neighborhoods, though some remain under assessment.

Typically, energy restoration efforts are prioritized for critical needs locations, followed by areas where power can be restored to the most people in the shortest amount of time.

Duke customers can check the status of their power outage on the company’s outage map, or sign up for restoration updates here. Duke’s notification process includes alerts for information about outage causes, restoration time and crew status and notifications when power is restored.

It is important to report an outage to ensure response as Duke works to reach all impacted customers. Customers can report an outage here.

Staff Reports

