October 1, 2022
Casey DeSantis announces first $1M distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
'Just say no': Casey DeSantis channels Nancy Reagan.

casey desantis
Ten organizations split the first million released.

With $12 million donated in the first 24 hours of Hurricane Ian to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the first $1 million of that money raised is on its way to people in desperate need.

“We know that for many Floridians there will be a long road to recovery, and we are committed to helping,” DeSantis said. “Through the charitable contributions and generosity from people across the country, we have issued the initial one million dollars in payments to groups working on the front lines to help Floridians in need. Thank you to all who are supporting these heroic efforts.”

The first 10 organizations to receive grants through the fund for Hurricane Ian recovery are Save the Children, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Catholic Charities, Feeding Florida, the Midwest FoodBank, ToolBank, Operation BBQ Relief, and the United Way of Collier County.

“Today, I am thrilled to see the first round of funding from the Florida Disaster Fund go out, which will continue to support Hurricane Ian recovery across the state,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo.

The Florida Disaster Fund, administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation, is a “official private fund” for the state to assist communities in times of emergency. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at VolunteerFlorida.org or by mail, with “Florida Disaster Fund” in the check’s memo line, to Volunteer Florida Foundation, Attn: Florida Disaster Fund, 1545 Raymond Diehl Rd., Ste. 250, Tallahassee, Fla. 32308.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

