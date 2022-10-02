Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment assistance for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday.

Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass the work search reporting, waiting week and Employ Florida registration requirements for reemployment assistance claims. The waiver applies to those in FEMA disaster-declared counties.

Additionally, Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to Florida businesses and residents in FEMA disaster-declared counties whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Ian. Those benefits are for those not eligible for regular state or federal reemployment assistance benefits.

By waiving these requirements, eligible Floridians will be able to apply and receive reemployment assistance and disaster unemployment assistance benefits in a faster timeframe.

“Right now, Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian are trying to meet their critical needs and what they don’t need are roadblocks interfering with their recovery,” FDEO Secretary Dane Eagle said in a statement.

“Governor DeSantis’ swift action to cut red tape and waive reporting requirements for reemployment assistance is the right choice to get families the help they need to get back on their feet faster, and DEO stands ready to distribute this vital assistance as quickly as possible,” he continued.

Those who qualify for DUA must meet one of the following requirements:

— Is unemployed as a direct result of the major disaster

— Was scheduled to start employment but was unable to as a direct result of the major disaster

— Is unable to reach their job or self-employment location because the individual has to travel through an affected area and is prevented from doing so as a direct result of the major disaster

— Has become the primary breadwinner because the head of the household died as a direct result of the major disaster

— Is unable to work because of an injury that was a direct result of the major disaster

To file a claim, you can go here, visit a local CareerSource Career Center or call 1-800-385-3920. For DUA claims information, call 1-833-FL-APPLY (1-833-352-7759) to speak with a representative.

Individuals must file for state Reemployment Assistance benefits before filing for DUA. During the application, claimants should indicate they have been impacted by the disaster. Claimants who are determined ineligible or who have exhausted reemployment assistance benefits will be automatically prompted to file a DUA application if they indicated on their Reemployment Assistance application that their employment was impacted by the disaster.

DUA is available for weeks of unemployment beginning Sept. 25 until April 1, 2023­­­­­­­­­­­­, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster. The deadline to submit a claim for DUA benefits is Dec. 30.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers at near-Category 5 strength, bringing with it torrential rain, tornadoes and massive storm surges that flooded a large swath of the Gulf Shore.

The hurricane became the fifth-most powerful to ever hit the U.S. after leveling areas in Fort Myers and Sarasota, leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.

The hurricane has so far claimed 54 lives: 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. Search and rescue efforts are underway. As of Saturday morning, over 3,500 people and nearly 140 pets have been rescued by U. S. Coast Guard, federal, state and local search and rescue teams. The number of Federal teams supporting search and rescue operations has doubled.