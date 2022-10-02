Four days after Ian, more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses without power

Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the bulk of the 841,664 remaining outages, or 7% of the state, but inland and east coast counties along its path are also enduring the aftermath without power.

Lee County, where Ian first made landfall and razed much of Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island and nearby areas, has the greatest number of accounts without power, 309,703, or 66% of the county. Sarasota County is next at 104,190, or 36%, according to updates from the Public Service Commission.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that Lee County and other hard-hit areas could face a lengthy time without power because Ian destroyed the area’s infrastructure and it will take a longer time to rebuild, as opposed to simply reconnecting downed lines and poles.

After Lee, Charlotte and Hardee counties have the largest share of their grid still offline. Nearly 60% of homes and businesses, 76,395 in total, remain without power in Charlotte County, while 69% of Hardee County is still in the dark, or 8,436 accounts.

There also remain 72,063 homes and businesses without power in Collier County, home to Naples, or 27% of the county.

Outside of Southwest Florida, Volusia County, where Ian exited the state on the east coast near Daytona Beach, has the most residents without electricity. More than 21% of the county, or 66,076 accounts, are awaiting restoration.

Other counties with widespread outages include Manatee with 51,367 (22%); Seminole with 33,393, (15%); Polk with 27,861 (8%); Orange with 26,007 (4%); Highlands with 22,183 (34%); and Hillsborough with 17,167 (3%).

The utility with the most customers still without power is Florida Power & Light, with 490,470, but the utility has restored services to more than 700,000 homes and businesses since Ian made landfall.