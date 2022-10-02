October 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Four days after Ian, more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses without power
SAN CARLOS ISLAND, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In this aerial view, boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022 in San Carlos Island, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Gray RohrerOctober 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

HeadlinesHurricane Ian

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

HeadlinesHurricane Response

President Joe Biden to visit Florida in response to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida
About two-thirds of Lee County remains without power.

Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the bulk of the 841,664 remaining outages, or 7% of the state, but inland and east coast counties along its path are also enduring the aftermath without power.

Lee County, where Ian first made landfall and razed much of Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island and nearby areas, has the greatest number of accounts without power, 309,703, or 66% of the county. Sarasota County is next at 104,190, or 36%, according to updates from the Public Service Commission.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that Lee County and other hard-hit areas could face a lengthy time without power because Ian destroyed the area’s infrastructure and it will take a longer time to rebuild, as opposed to simply reconnecting downed lines and poles.

After Lee, Charlotte and Hardee counties have the largest share of their grid still offline. Nearly 60% of homes and businesses, 76,395 in total, remain without power in Charlotte County, while 69% of Hardee County is still in the dark, or 8,436 accounts.

There also remain 72,063 homes and businesses without power in Collier County, home to Naples, or 27% of the county.

Outside of Southwest Florida, Volusia County, where Ian exited the state on the east coast near Daytona Beach, has the most residents without electricity. More than 21% of the county, or 66,076 accounts, are awaiting restoration.

Other counties with widespread outages include Manatee with 51,367 (22%); Seminole with 33,393, (15%); Polk with 27,861 (8%); Orange with 26,007 (4%); Highlands with 22,183 (34%); and Hillsborough with 17,167 (3%).

The utility with the most customers still without power is Florida Power & Light, with 490,470, but the utility has restored services to more than 700,000 homes and businesses since Ian made landfall.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

nextElection officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

FEMA county disaster declarations now span the state

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more