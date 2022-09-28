Naples under immediate curfew following widespread flooding

Naples announced an immediate curfew in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which flooded significant portions of the community.

“The City of Naples has issued an emergency citywide curfew to protect and safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of City of Naples residents, visitors, and first responders,” reads an announcement on the Naples Police’s Twitter. “The curfew is effective immediately until further notice.”

The curfew does not apply to first responders and emergency workers. But all others are required to stay inside.

“As Hurricane Ian approaches landfall, extremely hazardous conditions are on our roadways,” reads a notice on the city website. The site also includes a list of currently flooded roads in Naples.

The Collier County Health Department has also advised all residents of the broader area to stay inside.

“With Hurricane Ian here, the time now is to stay inside,” reads a Health Department tweet. “DO NOT play in water at the beach or in the roads. Flood water can increase your risk of drowning, even if you are a strong swimmer. If flooding occurs, get to higher ground.”

This comes as local meteorologists say some parts of Naples have seen wind speeds on land of more than 115 miles per hour.

Collier County Government reports roads throughout the region are unsafe to drive.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of staying off the roads,” reads a government tweet. “Many roads in sections of southern Collier County are not passable or safe at this time. We expect additional storm surge inundation for many hours and possibly tomorrow. We have reports of down power lines.”