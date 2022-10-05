October 5, 2022
‘Textbook 101’: Herschel Walker’s character concerns don’t faze Rick Scott
Rick Scott is again defending Herschel Walker.

rick_scott_ap_05112022
'It's just lie, cheat, and smear. That's what the Democrats do.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is standing by his man in the Georgia Senate race, claiming stories about everything from secret abortions to paternal absenteeism are just distractions from the issues.

Scott, the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), continues to be bullish on the chances of Herschel Walker, whom he says is a “great candidate” bedeviled by attacks.

“This is just Textbook 101 for the Democrats,” Scott told radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday.

“They know they’re going to lose. Herschel Walker is running a good race. He’s a great candidate. Raphael Warnock is Joe Biden. And you know, it’s just lie, cheat, and smear. That’s what the Democrats do,” Scott said, before again comparing the messaging against Walker to what Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh had to deal with ahead of their eventual confirmations.

“They’re doing it to Herschel Walker. But he’s going to win,” Scott said.

Scott dismissed the provenance of the Daily Beast investigation that broke news of anti-abortion Walker funding a former lover’s abortion with a signed check and a “get well” card, as well as complaints from Walker’s estranged son Christian Walker, a conservative activist, as mere political theater.

Issues like whether Walker or Warnock is better for the “economy” and ensuring a “lethal military” matter more to voters than personal comportment, he contended.

The Hugh Hewitt hit was Scott’s third attempt to defend Walker in as many days.

“When the Democrats are losing, as they are right now, they lie and cheat and smear their opponents. That’s what’s happening right now. They know they are on the verge of losing the Senate, and they know that Herschel Walker is winning, so they have cranked up the smear machine,” Scott contended Tuesday, in a statement from the NRSC.

“They’re going to throw everything under the sun at him,” he said on the Fox Business Network Tuesday.

Walker has gone on record denying the abortion happened despite the evidence to the contrary.

“I can tell you right now, I never asked anybody to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie,” he told Sean Hannity Monday. “And I will continue to fight.”

He has been reticent so far about the claims from his son, who said his father “left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” among a fusillade of accusations.

Walker’s challenge to U.S. Sen. Warnock is pivotal if Republicans hope to retake the Senate. Scott told Hewitt he is confident Republicans will win Georgia and regain Senate control.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Joe Corsin

    October 5, 2022 at 8:32 am

    Scott is a crook and liar, Trump is a crook and liar, Walker is a liar…these people stand up for each other. Like a skin head gang…

