October 5, 2022
Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis tour Fort Myers Beach. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles

ap photo biden desantis
The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election.

President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian.

“What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press.

That came during a presidential visit to Lee County where both the Democratic and Republican leaders broadcast unity in the face of storm recovery.

But the notes carry particular weight barely a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. He faces Democrat Charlie Crist in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Many wondered how cozy DeSantis and Biden could be. The Governor frequently uses the currently unpopular President as a foil in press conferences, and speculation abounds on a likely 2024 presidential run.

But many also questioned if working too closely in concert could hurt DeSantis with his conservative base. Comparisons have been made to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s praise of President Barack Obama’s response during Superstorm Sandy just before the 2012 election, where Obama secured re-election over Republican Mitt Romney, despite many pre-storm polls predicting trouble.

Along that line, Biden notably offered the strongest praise to an issue where DeSantis defies national Republican orthodoxy — on climate change.

“First of all, the biggest thing that the Governor’s done, and so many others have done, they’ve recognized this thing called global warming,” Biden said. “The world is changing. It’s changing, and we have to change the way with the zoning codes.”

DeSantis ran for Governor in 2018 on a pro-environment agenda, earning endorsements from the Everglades Trust and remaining closely allied with groups like Captains for Clean Water, which is based in Southwest Florida.

Biden’s comments may help burnish DeSantis’ bipartisan credibility despite polls showing the Republican incumbent as a divisive figure. It also should help waive off some criticism of DeSantis in recent days, as the timing of mandatory evacuations came under scrutiny, and after philanthropic efforts to help survivors in the Florida Heartland became disrupted because of a gubernatorial visit.

The political balance of DeSantis’ conservative ideology and pro-environmental stance works in Florida, which has the longest coastline of any state besides Alaska. But that position could also complicate any potential run for national office in 2024 or beyond in a competitive Republican Primary.

Could the praise from Biden lift DeSantis in November but also sabotage any potential challenge to Biden’s own re-election in two years?

That possibility might offer insight into another aside captured on camera during Biden’s visit. While touring the area with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, Fox News reports Biden told the official “No one f***s with a Biden.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Joe Corsin

    October 5, 2022 at 6:34 pm

    Now that Trump is out of the way… there’s love here once again. Still his supporters must be annihilated for their sedition, treason, insurrection, and irresponsibility in electing such a crook.

    Reply

  • Tom

    October 5, 2022 at 7:14 pm

    Of course he would!
    He has!
    WH knows they have a contender!
    I am sure chameleon is wising he was a Republican again. LOL turn out the lights for
    Chameleon. I am sure Peter Schorsch and Joe Henderson will headline Biden’s comments a few times!

    FYI, I outlined the reasons in the previous Biden/DeSantis FP outline. Enjoy!

    Reply

